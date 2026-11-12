UNDP will award five innovators $5,000 each to develop solutions for community challenges in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe

Funding targets agriculture, housing, healthcare and education, with women innovators especially encouraged to apply

Applications close on November 27, 2026, and selected applicants will also receive training, mentorship and technical support

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has opened applications for a new grant opportunity offering $5,000 each to five innovators developing solutions to pressing community challenges in Nigeria's Northeast.

The initiative, known as the 2026 Northeast Community Innovation Challenge, targets individuals and teams with practical ideas capable of improving livelihoods and essential services in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

How to apply for UNDP's $5,000 grant in five Nigerian states. Credit: UNDP

Source: Getty Images

Supported by the Government of Japan, the programme is being implemented in partnership with the Abdul Samad Rabiu International Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The challenge seeks to identify promising innovations in agriculture, housing, healthcare and education, with particular encouragement for women to participate.

UN announces $5,000 grants for innovators

Under the programme, five successful applicants will receive grants of $5,000 each to develop and implement their proposed solutions.

Beyond financial support, selected innovators will benefit from specialised training, mentorship and technical guidance to improve their ideas.

They will also participate in a Design and Prototyping Bootcamp at the Abdul Samad Rabiu International Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, UNIMAID.

The bootcamp is expected to help participants refine their innovations, develop practical prototypes and explore ways to address identified community needs.

Who is eligible for UN grants?

The challenge is open to individuals and teams proposing innovative solutions to problems affecting communities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate that their proposals address genuine community challenges and offer practical approaches to solving them.

Applicants are expected to identify their target beneficiaries, explain how their proposed solutions will work and outline the potential benefits to the communities involved.

Women innovators are particularly encouraged to submit applications.

The programme announcement does not specify additional requirements relating to age, educational qualifications or business registration.

Prospective applicants should therefore review the official application instructions before submitting their proposals.

Four sectors eligible for funding

The innovation challenge focuses on four priority areas.

Agriculture and livestock: Innovations that improve agricultural production, livestock management and related livelihoods.

Construction and shelter: Practical solutions addressing housing, construction and shelter challenges.

Health services: Ideas designed to improve healthcare access and service delivery.

Education and skills development: Innovations that strengthen learning opportunities, vocational training and skills acquisition, MSME Africa reported.

Proposals must address at least one of these priority areas.

How Nigerians can apply for grants

Interested applicants can submit their proposals through the programme's online application portal.

Applicants should review the instructions, prepare a proposal identifying a specific community problem and explain how their innovation would address it.

The proposal should also identify intended beneficiaries and describe the expected impact.

After completing the required information, applicants can submit their applications through the portal.

Nigerians get more opportunities as UNDP opens a portal for a $5,000 grant for Nigerians. Credit: United Nations

Source: Getty Images

UN announces application deadline

According to the programme flyer, applications will close on November 27, 2026.

Interested individuals and teams are encouraged to complete their submissions before the deadline.

Only five innovative solutions will receive the $5,000 grants, making the opportunity competitive.

The funding is intended to support selected community innovations rather than provide unrestricted cash assistance to applicants.

How to access FG’s N50,000 grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians seeking financial relief from the federal government's ₦50,000 grant programme now have several digital channels through which they can check their eligibility and access approved payments without visiting a government office.

The initiative, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to support vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and other economic pressures.

Source: Legit.ng