The NDC Campaign Council reacted after President Tinubu's spokesperson failed to reach Nigeria's 112 emergency line during a live television broadcast

The opposition party described the incident as evidence of what it called the Tinubu administration's failure to protect citizens

The NDC urged the APC government to prepare to leave office in 2027 and make way for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Campaign Council has told the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to come clean on its alleged failures and prepare to hand over power in 2027.

Legit.ng reports that the opposition party made its position public in a statement on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, signed by its spokesperson, Chiogo Constance Ikokwu. The statement came in direct response to an incident in which Alwan Hassan, a campaign spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, could not reach Nigeria's 112 emergency line during a live television demonstration.

Obi's NDC criticises the Tinubu-led APC government following the failure of the 112 emergency number during a live television demonstration by APC spokesperson Alwan Hassan. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

The NDC stated that the failed call was not an isolated technical problem but a sign of deeper dysfunction within the current administration.

The opposition party rejected the explanation that the failure was caused by network disruptions, arguing that offering excuses rather than solutions was itself part of the problem.

NDC lists challenges confronting Nigerians

Beyond the 112 incident, the party pointed to what it described as a broader pattern of neglect under the Tinubu administration. It listed insecurity, poorly equipped hospitals, unreliable public infrastructure, failing institutions, and the rising cost of living as among the burdens Nigerians currently face.

The NDC accused the government of prioritising its public image over the genuine welfare of citizens, arguing that the administration's energies were directed at managing perception rather than delivering services.

The party maintained that governance must be judged by what ordinary people receive, particularly at moments when they need urgent help. "Public safety should not be reduced to a public relations exercise," the statement read.

2027 election: NDC urges Nigerians to back Peter Obi

Furthermore, the NDC called on the APC government to begin preparing to vacate office, saying a new administration led by its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would address the shortcomings of the current government and restore good governance.

The party said Nigerians deserved public institutions that work and emergency services they could rely on, and that those conditions were not being met under the present leadership.

Read the NDC's statement reacting to Alwan Hassan's failed live demonstration of the 112 emergency line and the incident's viral spread on social media in the X post below:

Read more on NDC

Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seriake Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng