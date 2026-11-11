The ADC Presidential Campaign Council attacked the APC over alleged cash, food and gift handouts at political gatherings ahead of the 2027 elections

The ADC cited reports of luxury vehicles given to APC women leaders and cash distributed through the City Boy Movement linked to President Tinubu's son

The ADC's Director of Strategic Communication called on the EFCC and INEC to investigate the reported distributions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Campaign Council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned what it described as a pattern of cash, food and gift handouts at APC campaign events, demanding that the EFCC and INEC launch formal investigations.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council said the alleged distributions pointed to a ruling party relying on inducements rather than genuine public support.

The ADC cites alleged luxury vehicles for APC women leaders and handouts linked to the City Boy Movement. Photo credit: @atiku/@ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

ADC cites multiple alleged incidents

The statement referenced several reported incidents, including luxury vehicles allegedly presented to APC women leaders, cash and cooked food said to have been distributed through the City Boy Movement linked to President Bola Tinubu's son, and videos said to show an APC women leader handing out money and fabrics at political gatherings.

Shaibu wrote in the statement:

"The pattern is becoming impossible to ignore. From reports of luxury vehicles presented to APC women leaders, to cash and cooked food distributed by the President's son through the City Boy Movement, and now videos circulating of an APC women leader handing out money and fabrics, the ruling party appears to be treating political support as something that can be bought."

The ADC also questioned why the EFCC, which it said had pursued ordinary Nigerians over alleged naira abuse, had not acted on the reported cash distributions at political events.

"The same authorities that have pursued ordinary Nigerians over alleged abuse of the Naira must explain why apparent cash distribution by political operatives at campaign events should be treated differently," the statement said.

ADC calls APC record a failure

The council used the statement to mount a broader attack on President Tinubu's administration, arguing that three and a half years of economic hardship, rising insecurity and mounting public debt had left the APC with no achievements to present to voters.

Shaibu said any attempt to substitute cash handouts for a credible governance record would fail at the ballot box.

"After three and a half years of economic hardship, rising insecurity and mounting public debt, the APC has little to show Nigerians. Its answer is to display cash and gifts at political events, as though a brief handout can erase the daily struggle families face or buy their votes," the statement read.

The ADC PCC closed by calling on the EFCC and INEC to publicly declare what steps they intended to take regarding the reported distributions.

The group warned that political parties must not be allowed to use cash or material gifts to undermine the integrity of the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADC urges EFCC, INEC to probe alleged APC cash and gift handouts. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

ADC accuses judge of bias over reassignment of Atiku case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the ADC Presidential Campaign Council accused Chief Judge Justice John Tsoho of bias after a case was reassigned to Justice Peter Lifu the day after the party formally protested the transfer.

The ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola wrote to Justice Tsoho on June 2, 2026, asking him to reverse the reassignment and stating the party had no confidence in Justice Lifu's impartiality.

The ADC called on the National Judicial Council to examine the transfer and demanded the full judgment be released so the party could pursue an appeal.

Source: Legit.ng