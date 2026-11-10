Abia APC scheduled a presidential campaign flag-off rally for November 16, 2026, at the Umuahia Township Stadium

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu announced plans to distribute over 100 vehicles to loyal APC members at the rally

Committees covering mobilisation, logistics, security, and publicity were set up to prepare for the event

The Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed November 16, 2026, as the date for a grand rally to formally launch its campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The event, to be held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, was announced by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, at a strategic meeting held on Tuesday, November 10, at his residence in Bende Local Government Area. Kalu also serves as Deputy Director-General, South, of the Presidential Campaign Council.

APC in Abia to kick of President Bola Tinubu's 2027 campaign Photo Credit: @officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Speaking before party leaders, campaign council members and other key stakeholders at the meeting, Kalu called for immediate and intensive grassroots mobilisation across Abia State to guarantee a large turnout at the rally.

Vehicles for loyal party members

One of the most notable disclosures from the meeting was Kalu's announcement that he would use the rally to distribute more than 100 vehicles to APC members who have shown outstanding dedication and loyalty to the party. He described the gesture as recognition for hard work and faithfulness, and urged other members to remain committed to the party's collective goals.

Kalu, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, also stressed the need for strategic coordination across all levels of the party structure, expressing confidence that Abia APC would deliver a strong vote for President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Committees constituted for the rally

To ensure the event runs smoothly, various committees were set up to handle specific responsibilities, including mobilisation, logistics, media, publicity, security, and transportation.

Abia State APC chairman and state coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, called on members and supporters across all 17 local government areas of the state to participate actively in the upcoming campaign flag-off, describing it as a demonstration of commitment and capacity.

The November 16 rally is seen as a major step in the party's efforts to consolidate support for Tinubu's re-election across the South-East.

Benjamin Kalu to distribute 100 vehicles in Abia Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng