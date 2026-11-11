Arsene Wenger is seriously considering standing as a candidate for the FIFA presidency ahead of the March 2026 election in Rabat, Morocco

UEFA has been searching for a credible alternative to incumbent Gianni Infantino after losing confidence in his leadership over a failed commercial plan

The deadline for candidates to declare their intention to stand against Infantino is November 18, with at least two others already in the race

Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager, is weighing up whether to enter the race for the FIFA presidency, with UEFA understood to be considering him as a potential candidate to challenge incumbent Gianni Infantino.

The 77-year-old Frenchman, who has served as FIFA's chief of global football development since 2019, has not yet made a final decision on whether to put his name forward.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering standing against Gianni Infantino as a candidate in Fifa's presidential election. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, sources close to Wenger confirm he is giving the idea serious thought, though he is not currently seen as UEFA's preferred option, with several other individuals also under consideration by the European governing body.

Why UEFA is looking for an Infantino challenger

The push to find an alternative to Infantino gained pace after his proposal to sell a minority stake in a World Cup-related commercial vehicle, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), to private investors became public.

Three continental confederations, including UEFA, rejected the plan.

Although Infantino abandoned the scheme, UEFA said it had "lost confidence" in him and began working to identify a viable opponent.

UEFA issued FIFA a deadline of November 2 to release documents related to the FFE plan and answer questions about how the proposal was developed.

At a council meeting, Infantino apologised for the abandoned scheme but stopped short of explaining the decision-making process behind it.

Wenger distanced himself from the controversy in August, saying he had no involvement in the FFE proposal and only became aware of it through news reports.

Despite the FFE fallout, Infantino, who has held the presidency since 2016, has rebuilt support across Africa, Asia, Oceania, and South America.

On Friday, he secured backing from member nations of the Caribbean Football Union. Sources close to Wenger still regard Infantino as the favourite to win a fourth and final term.

Who else is running for FIFA president

Wenger would not be alone on the ballot if he decides to stand.

Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japanese Football Association, announced on Thursday that he intends to run, Independent reports.

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega was the first to declare his candidacy, putting his name forward in October.

The deadline for candidates to formally confirm their intention to stand is November 18.

The election itself will be held at the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on March 18 next year.

Infantino apologises for failed enterprise project

Legit.ng previously reported about FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s apology over a proposal to hand some of the governing body’s commercial rights to a private investment firm.

But FIFA Council members say an apology is not enough: they want all documents released and full answers before deciding whether Infantino is fit to lead.

Source: Legit.ng