Governor Umar Namadi confirmed Tuesday's visit as Tinubu's first official trip to Jigawa since taking office in May 2023

Jigawa State declared Tuesday a work-free day to allow residents to attend the presidential rally and commissioning events

Tinubu is set to inaugurate four projects in Dutse, covering technical education, skills acquisition, farming and roads

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit Jigawa State on Tuesday for an All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally and the inauguration of four development projects, with the state government declaring a public holiday to allow residents to attend.

Governor Umar Namadi confirmed the visit on Monday while speaking to journalists in Dutse, where he had been inspecting the sites earmarked for commissioning. He described the visit as the first time Tinubu has travelled to Jigawa in an official capacity since he took office in May 2023.

Jigawa declares a public holiday for President Bola Tinubu's visit Photo Credit: @uanamadi

Source: Twitter

Namadi said preparations were largely in order but acknowledged that some adjustments remained following a joint review by state officials and representatives from the Presidency to ensure everything met the expected standard.

Four projects lined up for inauguration

Arise TV reported that the President is expected to commission the Renewed Hope Technical Services Centre, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Multipurpose Skills Acquisition Centre, an agricultural mechanisation programme, and a dualised road in Dutse.

The agricultural mechanisation package includes 400 tractors, 60 combine harvesters, 150 boom sprayers, and 150 seeders, together with other farming equipment meant to boost output across the state.

Namadi said the state had additional completed projects available for commissioning but chose to limit the selection to four within Dutse to fit around the President's schedule.

Security and public participation

On security, the governor said he had met with security chiefs and members of the state security committee to go over arrangements ahead of Tinubu's arrival. He assured residents that agencies were ready to manage the events safely.

Namadi also called on Jigawa residents to come out in large numbers to welcome the President and take part in the scheduled activities.

The work-free day declaration is designed to remove barriers to public participation in both the commissioning ceremonies and the APC rally, which forms part of the party's political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu to commission projects in Jigawa Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

APC faults online polls on 2027 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC urged party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.

The APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".

Source: Legit.ng