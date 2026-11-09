The UK Home Office announced a new earned settlement model, replacing the previous near-automatic 5-year residency pathway

Under the new rules, most migrants will now wait 10 years to settle, while those who breach immigration rules face a 20-year wait

Eight categories of foreigners received exemptions from the 10-year default, with some able to settle in as little as 3 years

The UK Home Office unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its immigration settlement rules on November 2, 2026, ending the near-automatic right to permanent residency after five years and replacing it with a contribution-based model that could keep most migrants waiting a decade or more.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood presented the reforms to Parliament, describing settled status as "one of the most valuable rights this country can offer," one that would no longer be given "almost automatically."

Who Is Exempt From the 10-Year Wait

While the new default settlement period is 10 years, eight categories of foreigners are exempt from that timeline:

1. Highest earners, who can settle within 3 years.

2. Migrants earning more than £50,271 a year, who can settle after 5 years.

3. Some public service workers, like doctors, nurses and teachers, who can settle after 5 years.

4. Care workers who met their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 a year, who can settle after 5 years.

5. Refugees on Home Office-approved routes, who can settle after 5 years.

6. Family members of British citizens, who will keep their current pathways.

7. Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas), who will keep their current pathways.

8. Members of the armed forces, who will keep their current pathways.

The care worker inclusion came after the government acknowledged the sector's significant contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, though it also noted that the route had been exploited.

Under the current administration, 1,800 employers were stripped of their right to sponsor foreign workers.

4 Conditions Every Applicant Must Meet

Regardless of which settlement timeline applies, all applicants must satisfy four non-negotiable conditions: a clean criminal record, English proficiency equivalent to A-Level standard, no outstanding debt to the taxpayer, and a consistent record of National Insurance contributions.

Migrants who violate immigration rules face a minimum 20-year wait, while those who entered the UK through illegal means such as small boat crossings could wait as long as 30 years.

The government estimated that over 500,000 people will now wait longer than five years to settle. Those who do not qualify for the five-year pathway will be offered a new five-year visa and may apply for settlement only after completing it.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the proposals reward those "who play by the rules" and reflect the need for a system built on "control, contribution" and fairness, adding that the previous government had "lost control of immigration" following Brexit.

According to the official guidance, no one with existing settled status will have it removed under the new rules.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng