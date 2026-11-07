President Bola Tinubu took aim at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at a Rivers State campaign rally on Saturday, November 7

Tinubu challenged Atiku over a university he built while serving as vice president and overseeing Nigeria's economy

The remarks came as both men gear up for a major contest in the 2027 general elections

President Bola Tinubu has publicly challenged Atiku Abubakar over a university the former vice president built during his time in office, using a campaign rally in Rivers State to fire one of his sharpest attacks yet ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Saturday, November 7, Tinubu dismissed critics who have pointed to economic hardship under his administration, saying he is currently fixing problems left behind by those who came before him.

President Bola Tinubu questions how Atiku Abubakar built a private university while in office Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"Those people talking of hunger, I'm cleaning the mess they created. Atiku was one of them," Tinubu said.

He further added:

"Ask him how he built a university while in office as vice president in charge of our economy. Who built the university for him? It's your money."

Tinubu vs Atiku ahead of 2027

The comment directly targeted Atiku Abubakar, who served as Nigeria's vice president between 1999 and 2007 and is now the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections.

Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), used the rally to frame his economic record as a correction of inherited failures rather than a failure of his own making. The reference to the university appeared aimed at raising questions about how Atiku acquired wealth while holding public office.

The Port Harcourt rally is among the early campaign events signalling that the 2027 presidential race is already underway, with both Tinubu and Atiku positioning themselves well ahead of the election cycle.

See the video of Tinubu on X here:

Obasanjo's son declares support for President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, joined the Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation in Abuja.

Olujonwo cited his decade-long membership of the APC and his grasp of Nigeria's reform history as reasons for the decision.

NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi received Olujonwo and drew parallels between Tinubu's economic policies and his father's reforms.

Source: Legit.ng