The FG has introduced a USSD option through Wema Bank’s ALAT platform for selected Nigerians to check their eligibility for the N50,000 NERSI grant

Beneficiaries can dial 945 23# on the phone number linked to their Wema Bank account to check their status and accept the payment

The government says the grant is free, with no application or registration fees, and warns Nigerians against fraudsters demanding money or banking details

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The federal government has introduced a USSD service through Wema Bank’s ALAT platform, allowing selected Nigerians to check their eligibility for the N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

The programme, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, aims to provide financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households struggling with the rising cost of living.

Nigerians selected for the N50,000 NERSI grant can check their eligibility through Wema Bank's ALAT platform without internet access. Photo: Bloomberg

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Wema Bank is among five approved payment providers selected by the government to facilitate the disbursement of the funds.

According to information published on the government's NERSI portal, eligible Wema Bank customers can check their status and accept the payment without an internet connection.

How to check eligibility for the N50,000 grant through Wema Bank

Wema Bank customers can use the following steps to check their eligibility:

Dial the USSD code: Dial 94523# using the mobile number linked to your Wema Bank account. Check your eligibility: Select the eligibility-check option and follow the instructions. Accept the support: If selected, follow the prompts to confirm your acceptance of the N50,000 payment. Receive the money: Your mobile wallet will be activated, and the funds will be credited. Confirm payment: You will receive an SMS notification after the money has been credited.

Who is eligible for the N50,000 government grant?

The Federal Government says the intervention targets poor and vulnerable households identified through verified national identity records and the National Social Register.

The programme covers eligible households across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

However, having a Wema Bank or ALAT account does not automatically qualify anyone for the payment. Beneficiaries are selected by the government based on its existing records.

There is no public application or registration process for the scheme.

Payments are also being made in batches, meaning selected beneficiaries may receive notifications at different times.

Nigerians hoping to receive the N50,000 government grant should know that selection depends on the National Social Register and verified identity records. Photo: Bloomberg

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Is the N50,000 government grant free?

Yes. Beneficiaries are not required to pay registration, activation or processing fees to receive the government support.

However, customers who withdraw the money through point-of-sale (POS) agents may incur the agents' normal withdrawal charges.

The government has also warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters who may demand money or banking details in exchange for access to the grant.

Beneficiaries should never disclose their ATM PIN, one-time password (OTP) or other confidential banking information to anyone.

List of 5 digital banks approved for FG's N50k cash support monthly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FG has released the list of five approved financial service providers handling N50,000 monthly cash relief payments to vulnerable Nigerians

The initiative, introduced to cushion the impact of rising food prices and the increasing cost of essential goods, is designed to provide financial assistance to households struggling with the rising cost of living.

According to the minister, eligible beneficiaries will receive SMS notifications from the approved providers requesting their consent before the money is transferred to their bank accounts or mobile wallets.

Source: Legit.ng