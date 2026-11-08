Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat said the state government plans to enforce a one-year rent advance limit on landlords

Hamzat made the declaration at a governorship debate organised by the Nigeria Debate Consortium in Lagos on Sunday

The Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency law passed in 2025 already contains the provision, but enforcement remains the next priority

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has said the state government will move to enforce the one-year rent advance limit set out in its real estate law, putting landlords who demand two or three years upfront on notice.

Hamzat, who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Lagos, said the one-year cap on advance rent payments is already contained in the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency law passed in 2025.

Hamzat warns Lagos landlords against demanding two or three years upfront. Photo credit: Obafemi Hamzat

Source: Facebook

He said the government's focus now is making sure it is actually followed.

He stated this while speaking on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at a governorship debate organised by the Nigeria Debate Consortium, a coalition comprising The PUNCH, Channels Television, TVC News, TheCable and Vanguard.

"So the next chapter for Lagos is to enforce, to make sure. So people should not be asked 2 years, 3 years ahead because nobody gets salary three years ahead," he said.

Lagos real estate agency law and tenant protections

It is worth noting that Section 4 of the Lagos State Tenancy Law 2011 already makes it unlawful for landlords or their agents to demand more than one year's rent in advance from a new tenant, and also limits advance payments from sitting tenants depending on the type of tenancy.

Despite this, demands for multiple years' rent have remained a widespread concern for tenants across Lagos.

Hamzat also said the law requires estate agents to register with the state and appear on an official database. He urged residents to use the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency's online platform to flag complaints, so the government can track violations in the sector.

"So our appeal to the citizens is in terms of communication, to make sure that people use that site, because that is the only way we can track. Because this — when these things happen, government must also have the feedback," he said.

Plans for affordable housing in Lagos

On housing affordability, Hamzat said the government would complete existing housing projects and cut the time it takes to process land documents and property titles, noting that slow bureaucracy raises the overall cost of housing. He added that the state has already automated the application process so residents can apply online.

He also called on private developers to spread their projects beyond high-income areas, suggesting that those building in upmarket locations like Ikoyi and Victoria Island should consider putting up properties in less wealthy communities as well.

"As you develop a property, say in Ikoyi or VI, can you develop another one in Egodo? So those are part of the discussions that we will have so that as we are building for the rich, we're also building for the poor," he said.

Hamzat linked the rent enforcement push to what he described as the "Everyday Dignity" pillar of his manifesto, saying residents should not be burdened by rent demands that strip them of their dignity.

Recall that Lagos proposed a new tenancy bill to regulate excessive rent increases and questionable agency charges.

Lagos tenants can report violations through the real estate agency’s online platform

Source: Original

Key issues as Lagos unveils new tenancy bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lagos State introduces tenancy bill to tackle rent hikes and fraudulent agency practices.

Proposed law mandates registration for estate agents to curb real estate fraud.

New measures aim to expedite the resolution of landlord-tenant disputes in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng