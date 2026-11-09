Dubai officially published the fees that Golden Visa retirees must pay to bring their parents to the UAE on a five-year residence permit

The five-year residence permit for a sponsored parent carries a cost of AED 4,968.50, which converts to roughly N1.8 million

Retirees are also required to pay a separate fee to open a family sponsorship file before the process can begin

Dubai has officially published the fees that retirees holding a Golden Visa must pay if they wish to sponsor their parents for a UAE residence permit, giving clarity to holders of the prestigious long-term visa who want to reunite with family in the country.

The announcement outlines a clear fee structure covering both the residence permit itself and the administrative cost of opening a sponsorship file, two separate charges that applicants must budget for before the process can proceed.

Dubai outlines fees for retirees seeking five-year residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/AFP/mirsad sarajlic

Source: Getty Images

Cost of five-year parent residence permit

The main fee covers a five-year residence permit for the sponsored parent, priced at AED 4,968.50 (N1,824,904) at current exchange rates.

Family sponsorship file fee

Before the residence permit application can move forward, Golden Visa retirees must also pay AED 318.75 (N117,075) to open a family sponsorship file with the relevant UAE authorities.

Together, the two charges bring the total cost a Golden Visa retiree would need to cover to sponsor one parent to roughly AED 5,287.25 (N1,941,979).

The publication of these figures gives retirees living in the UAE a clearer financial picture as they plan to bring parents across on a formal, long-term basis rather than on short visitor arrangements.

UAE sets conditions for Golden Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Abu Dhabi had released the conditions skilled workers must meet to qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa.

The requirements include having at least a bachelor's degree, earning a monthly salary of AED 30,000 or more, and working in a profession classified under Level 1 or Level 2 of the UAE's occupational system.

Source: Legit.ng