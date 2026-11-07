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Tinubu's Campaign DG Mentions Nigerians Who Will Have Food On The Table
Politics

Tinubu's Campaign DG Mentions Nigerians Who Will Have Food On The Table

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read
  • APC presidential campaign DG Abdulaziz Yari made a controversial remark about hunger at a rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state
  • Yari questioned whether anyone with money had gone to the market and found no food available for purchase
  • The former Zamfara governor also urged Nigerians to re-elect President Tinubu based on his administration's economic performance

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Abdulaziz Yari, Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has claimed that any Nigerian who is not lazy will have food on their table, sparking debate over how the ruling party views economic hardship in the country.

Yari made the remark on Friday at the APC's presidential campaign rally held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, while defending President Bola Tinubu's economic record.

Abdulaziz Yari, the campaign DG of President Bola Tinubu, has said Nigerians who are not lazy will have food on their table.
President Bola Tinubu's campaign DG says those who have food on their tables are not lazy Photo Credit: @SenatorAAYari
Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that the former Zamfara governor challenged the crowd directly, asking whether anyone had ever gone to the market with money and been unable to find food to buy.

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Yari said:

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"Just as I said, we have hunger. Let me ask a question here. Akwa Ibom people, where I come from, we have food in the market.
"I don't know, in Akwa Ibom, is there any person who took his money to the market and found out there's no rice? You didn't answer me. Is there anybody with money in his pocket who goes to the market to get foodstuffs and says that there's no foodstuffs in the market?"

He continued: "If there's no food in the market, that's what we are calling hunger. But anyone who is not a lazy person, definitely he would have food on his table."

Yari defends Tinubu's economic policies

Beyond the remark on hunger, Yari pointed to what he described as a recent fall in food prices as evidence that Tinubu's administration was delivering results for ordinary Nigerians.

He urged voters to judge the APC's campaign on the government's track record and called on Nigerians to return Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

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The rally in Uyo forms part of a broader APC campaign push ahead of the 2027 polls, with the party working to consolidate support across different regions of the country.

Abdulaziz Yari has defended the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.
Abdulaziz Yari defends President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @SenatorAAYari
Source: Twitter

Obasanjo's son declares support for President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, joined the Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation in Abuja.

Olujonwo cited his decade-long membership of the APC and his grasp of Nigeria's reform history as reasons for the decision.

NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi received Olujonwo and drew parallels between Tinubu's economic policies and his father's reforms.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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Bola TinubuAPCCalabarCross River StateNigerian Presidency
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