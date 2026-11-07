Australia's border rules require anyone importing goods valued above AUD1,000 to file a formal Import Declaration before delivery can proceed

Importers who receive a First Notice from Australia Post must act within 30 days or risk having their goods returned to the sender

Duty, taxes, and an import processing charge all apply to goods that exceed the AUD1,000 threshold under Australian customs rules

Australia's border authority has set out clear rules for anyone receiving goods from abroad that are valued above AUD1,000, requiring importers to complete a formal declaration and settle all outstanding charges before their items can be released for delivery.

When imported goods are declared or assessed at a value exceeding AUD1,000, Australia Post sends the recipient a First Notice informing them that they must lodge an Import Declaration with the Australian Border Force.

Australia Post requires an Import Declaration for imported goods valued above AUD1,000 before customs clearance and delivery can proceed. Credit: ICC via Getty

Source: Getty Images

This applies regardless of whether the value was declared by the sender or determined during assessment by customs officials.

What the import declaration covers

Once the Import Declaration is submitted, it is assessed for applicable duty and taxes. An import processing charge is also added on top of those amounts.

After the declaration is lodged and assessed, the importer is told exactly how much must be paid before Australia Post can release the goods for delivery.

Goods above the AUD1,000 threshold cannot be delivered at all until the Import Declaration has been lodged and every charge, including duty, taxes, and the processing fee, has been paid in full.

What happens if you do not act

Importers who receive a First Notice have 30 days to respond. If no action is taken within that window, Australia Post may return the goods to the original sender.

This applies to most categories of imported items, though tobacco and tobacco products are specifically excluded from the return process.

The rules apply to goods coming into Australia through the postal system and are designed to ensure all dutiable imports are properly declared and taxed before entering the country.

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