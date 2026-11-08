The family of Deacon Sunday Omofoyewa, known as Baba Somo, announced his death on Saturday, November 7, 2026

Baba Somo was remembered for his contributions to community development and his role as a source of support to many people

The deceased's family shared an emotional tribute titled 'The Fall of an Iroko', vowing to uphold his legacy

Komu, Oyo State - The family of Deacon Sunday Omofoyewa, widely known as Baba Somo, has announced his passing, honouring him as a devoted father, community leader and man of deep faith.

Legit.ng reports that deacons are Christian leaders, though their role is centred on servant leadership and practical care rather than primary spiritual ruling or teaching.

The family of Deacon Sunday Omofoyewa, popularly known as Baba Somo, announces his death in an emotional tribute titled 'The Fall of an Iroko'. Photo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: Twitter

Sunday Omofoyewa: 'A life defined by faith'

The announcement of Omofoyewa's exit appeared in a Facebook post on Saturday, November 7, 2026, under the title 'The Fall of an Iroko,' a tribute that painted a picture of a man whose influence stretched well beyond his immediate household.

The family described Baba Somo as someone who combined wisdom, faith and love in everything he did, offering guidance and practical support to those around him throughout his life. They said he was not simply a father figure within the home but a pillar for the broader community, using the image of the iroko tree, known in Yoruba tradition for its size, strength and endurance, to capture what he meant to those who depended on him.

"Papa, you fought a good fight. You finished your race. You kept the faith," the family wrote in the tribute, drawing on the words of the Apostle Paul in the Bible to mark the close of his life.

Beyond personal faith, Baba Somo was also credited with efforts to build people and invest in community development, leaving what the family described as a lasting legacy.

Family vows to continue Omofoyewa's 'legacy'

Despite the grief of losing him, his family expressed a clear resolve to carry forward what he stood for. They did not dwell only on mourning but spoke directly of their intention to honour him through their own actions going forward.

"Rest well, our Iroko. We will miss you forever, but we will make you proud," they added in the tribute.

The post ended with a prayer for the peaceful rest of his soul, with the family describing him as a beloved figure whose impact on the people around him would endure long after his death.

Read Baba Somo's obituary below, as shared in a Facebook post:

Prominent Nigerian Christian leader Yisa is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of Reverend Samson Yisa announced his death, paying tribute to him as a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, husband and uncle.

In a statement, the family confirmed the passing of Rev. Yisa, who held the traditional title of Babazhitsu of Dagbalodo village, near Kpada in the Patigi area of Kwara State. The family said it accepted the loss with humility and submission to the will of Almighty God.

Rev. Yisa's title of Babazhitsu reflects his traditional standing in the Dagbalodo community, where he was recognised as a respected figure in both religious and traditional circles.

Source: Legit.ng