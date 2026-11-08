The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs spoke on the regions that the N50,000 NERSI programme covers

The ministry warned that there is no application process for the relief fund and that no individual or official can influence who gets selected

Beneficiaries will receive SMS alerts from authorised digital financial service providers once their payments are ready

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has said its N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) covers vulnerable households in every part of the country, stretching across all six geopolitical zones, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction made this clear in a statement on Friday, November 6, 2026, by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Janet Mcdickson Noah, responding to public questions about which Nigerians qualify for the financial support.

The federal government says NERSI beneficiaries are selected automatically for the N50,000 relief support, with no application. Photo credit: @fmha_pa, @NgComCommission, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The ministry stated that geographical coverage spans the South-West states of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti; the South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo; and the South-South states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

Also included are the North-Central states of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau, alongside the FCT; the North-East states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe; and the North-West states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

How does FG select NERSI beneficiaries?

The ministry said potential recipients are drawn from the National Social Register and verified national identity records, based strictly on poverty and vulnerability criteria. It did not publish a state-by-state list of those selected.

Critically, the ministry stressed that there is no form to fill or portal to register on. It warned Nigerians that no individual, government official or agent has the power to influence who receives the payment, adding that the N50,000 is a grant and does not need to be repaid.

How will payments reach selected Nigerians?

Once selected, beneficiaries will get an SMS notification from one of the authorised digital financial service providers managing the disbursement. The ministry cautioned Nigerians to guard their personal and financial details closely, specifically their Personal Identification Number (PIN), One-Time Password (OTP) and Bank Verification Number (BVN), and to never share these with anyone.

Furthermore, the public was directed to call the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222 for complaints or enquiries about the programme.

The ministry noted that the intervention forms part of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, and pledged that transparency, accountability and dignity would guide how the programme is delivered.

Authorities also advised the public to visit fmhapr.gov.ng for the latest updates.

The NERSI programme provides financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households to cushion the impact of rising living costs and inflation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Hope as BOI launches loans

In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

The fund provided guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government says it hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng