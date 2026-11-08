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FG Speaks on Regions That Will Get N50K Relief Fund
Nigeria

FG Speaks on Regions That Will Get N50K Relief Fund

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs spoke on the regions that the N50,000 NERSI programme covers
  • The ministry warned that there is no application process for the relief fund and that no individual or official can influence who gets selected
  • Beneficiaries will receive SMS alerts from authorised digital financial service providers once their payments are ready

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FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has said its N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) covers vulnerable households in every part of the country, stretching across all six geopolitical zones, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction made this clear in a statement on Friday, November 6, 2026, by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Janet Mcdickson Noah, responding to public questions about which Nigerians qualify for the financial support.

Federal government clarifies that NERSI beneficiaries receive N50,000 monthly relief through automated selection without applications or payments.
The federal government says NERSI beneficiaries are selected automatically for the N50,000 relief support, with no application. Photo credit: @fmha_pa, @NgComCommission, @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

The ministry stated that geographical coverage spans the South-West states of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti; the South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo; and the South-South states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

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N50,000 support grant: FG warns Nigerians against fake registration links

Also included are the North-Central states of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau, alongside the FCT; the North-East states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe; and the North-West states of Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

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How does FG select NERSI beneficiaries?

The ministry said potential recipients are drawn from the National Social Register and verified national identity records, based strictly on poverty and vulnerability criteria. It did not publish a state-by-state list of those selected.

Critically, the ministry stressed that there is no form to fill or portal to register on. It warned Nigerians that no individual, government official or agent has the power to influence who receives the payment, adding that the N50,000 is a grant and does not need to be repaid.

How will payments reach selected Nigerians?

Once selected, beneficiaries will get an SMS notification from one of the authorised digital financial service providers managing the disbursement. The ministry cautioned Nigerians to guard their personal and financial details closely, specifically their Personal Identification Number (PIN), One-Time Password (OTP) and Bank Verification Number (BVN), and to never share these with anyone.

Furthermore, the public was directed to call the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222 for complaints or enquiries about the programme.

Read also

FG makes key clarification on perceived application for N50,000 relief support

The ministry noted that the intervention forms part of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, and pledged that transparency, accountability and dignity would guide how the programme is delivered.

Authorities also advised the public to visit fmhapr.gov.ng for the latest updates.

The NERSI programme is a federal government initiative introduced by Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.
The NERSI programme provides financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households to cushion the impact of rising living costs and inflation. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Hope as BOI launches loans

In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

The fund provided guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government says it hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuRivers StateOyo StateLagos StateFederal Government Of Nigeria
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