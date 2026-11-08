A violent clash broke out during an Obedient/OK movement rally for the NDC presidential candidate along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, on November 7, 2026

The Delta State Police Command said it had warned rally organisers against holding an open road procession after receiving intelligence of likely violence

Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Samuel Erale condemned the violence and called on all political parties to liaise with police before any gatherings

One person died, and five others were injured after a violent clash broke out during a political rally organised by the Obedient/OK movement in Asaba on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident in a press release signed by Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe. The command said the violence occurred along Nnebisi Road, Asaba, at about 12:15 p.m. during a rally held in support of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). The identities of those killed and injured had not been confirmed at the time of the release.

Police had warned against road procession

Before the rally took place, the Delta State Police Command said it received intelligence suggesting that violence was possible. Officers invited the rally organisers to a security meeting, where they were briefed on the identified threats and advised to hold their activities at a designated venue instead of an open road procession. The command said adequate security would have been provided at an approved location, but the organisers went ahead with the procession regardless.

After receiving a distress call, police operatives moved to the scene, took the injured to hospital for medical attention, and reinforced security in the area to prevent further disorder. A full investigation has been launched to determine what happened and identify those responsible.

Commissioner of police urges political parties to engage police

Commissioner of Police Samuel E. Erale condemned the violence and said political parties retain the right to campaign and carry out lawful political activities across Delta State. He called on all parties and their supporters to avoid road processions for the sake of public safety and to contact the police before any planned political gathering so that security arrangements can be made in advance.

The commissioner appealed to residents with useful information about the incident to contact the Delta State Command on 09155570008 or 09155570007.

See the full statement of the police on X here:

Source: Legit.ng