Political analyst Mustapha Balogun published a profile of former Kwara Assembly Speaker Salihu Yakubu Danladi ahead of the 2027 governorship race

Balogun recounted how Governor AbdulRazaq led supporters in chanting 'SYD' at an APC youth programme on July 27, 2026, highlighting Danladi's political prospects

Balogun argued that Kwara North, which has never produced a governor, could feature strongly in the 2027 debate over geographical representation

A political analyst has drawn attention to the background and legislative record of the Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker Salihu Yakubu Danladi, popularly referred to as SYD, as discussions about the 2027 governorship election in Kwara state gather pace.

Mustapha Balogun, writing in a piece titled *From Gwanara to Kwara Government House: Who is SYD?*, described Danladi as a figure with a combined background in engineering, public administration and legislative leadership. The analysis was published as many candidates from several political parties fight to succeed AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the next governor of Kwara state come 2027.

Former Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker Salihu Yakubu Danladi, popularly known as SYD, attracts attention ahead of the 2027 governorship election. Photo: Rt.Hon.Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu

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He noted that the conversation around Danladi's gubernatorial candidacy became more intense on July 27, 2026, when Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led participants in chanting "SYD" at an APC youth engagement event in Ilorin. The programme, themed "One Kwara Project, One Voice; Youths Driving APC Victory 2027," brought together young party members ahead of the general election.

Kwara 2027: Danladi's Background and Education

Born on May 31, 1985, into the royal family of Gwanara in Baruten local government area, Danladi trained as an electrical and electronic engineer. Balogun said he earned National Diploma and Higher National Diploma qualifications from Kaduna Polytechnic before completing a Bachelor of Technology degree at the Federal University of Technology, Minna. He later served his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at the National Water Resources Institute in Mando, Kaduna, and worked at FUT Minna from 2010 to 2018.

He is a registered member of both the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria and the Nigerian Society of Engineers. Balogun added that Danladi subsequently obtained a Master of Business Administration in Revenue Management from Kwara State University, Malete, and a master's degree in Peace and Security Studies from Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in Peace and Security Studies.

"Voters will decide, as they should. Campaigns run from 9 September 2026 to 4 February 2027. But look again at the man at the door of Ahmadu Bello House: engineer, administrator, legislator, national party figure and grassroots politician," Balogun wrote.

"At 41, SYD brings years of public service, political experience and a clear understanding of the aspirations of a new generation. His story is not just about age; it is about experience, capacity and the opportunity to shape Kwara’s next chapter."

Danladi's Legislative Record and Party Roles

Danladi became Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly in 2019, serving through the Ninth and Tenth Assemblies. According to Balogun, the assemblies under his leadership passed 63 bills and examined more than 100 motions. Laws highlighted in the analysis include the Kwara State Public Procurement Law, the Social Investment Programme Law, and the Electric Power Sector Law of 2025.

Within the APC's national legislative structure, Danladi served as vice chairman of the APC Northern Speakers' Forum from 2019 to 2023 and chaired the APC Conference of Speakers in Nigeria between 2024 and 2026. He also served on the Election Appeal Committee of the APC National Convention in 2026.

Danladi 2027: The Question of Kwara North

Balogun argued that Danladi's potential candidacy raises broader questions about regional representation. Kwara North, which includes Baruten local government area, has not produced a governor since the state was created more than five decades ago. The analyst said this history, combined with the region's agricultural contribution and electoral weight, makes geographical balance a relevant factor in the 2027 debate.

"SYD’s candidacy would also give Kwara North, a region central to the state’s agricultural economy, geographical spread, and electoral landscape, an opportunity to produce the next governor. For many in the State of Harmony, that speaks to equity, fairness, and justice," he concluded.

APC Takes Decisions on Guber Primary Crises Rocking 4 States

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC formally submitted the names of its governorship candidates and their running mates for 27 states to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), bringing an end to most of the disputes that followed its governorship primaries within the party in at least four states.

The party submitted House of Assembly Speaker Danladi Salihu as its governorship candidate for Kwara state. His emergence followed strong backing from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, a move that drew resistance from some quarters within the party.

Senators Salihu Mustapha and Oyelola Ashiru, as well as Umar Sadiq Suleiman, were among those who contested the decision.

Source: Legit.ng