Spain's government ties passport validity directly to the holder's age, with three distinct categories determining how long each document lasts

Children under five years old receive the shortest validity period, while adults aged 30 and above qualify for the full 10-year passport

A special temporary passport lasting just one year exists for urgent cases where applicants cannot present the required documents

Spain has set clear age-based rules governing how long an ordinary passport remains valid, with the duration tied entirely to the holder's age at the time the document is issued.

According to Spain's Ministry of the Interior, the country issues ordinary passports under three validity brackets.

Spain sets minimum age requirements for 10-year Spanish passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How Spain's passport validity works

Children who have not yet reached their fifth birthday receive a passport valid for two years only. Those who are under 30 at the time of issue are granted a five-year passport.

Citizens aged 30 and above at the date of issue qualify for the full 10-year passport, which is the maximum non-extendable validity available.

None of these periods can be extended, meaning holders must apply for a new passport once their current document approaches expiry. Applications for a replacement can be submitted during the final 12 months of the passport's validity.

Spanish passport: Special rules for children

For children under 14 who are resident in Spain and do not yet hold a national identity document, an additional cap applies. Their passports are valid only until the child reaches 14, regardless of which age bracket would otherwise apply, and in no case can the validity exceed five years.

Parents or legal guardians who hold parental authority or guardianship may also request that the stated validity be reduced further, and a court or competent judge can impose restrictions where specific legal circumstances apply. The validity can similarly be limited to travel within certain countries or territories under judicial order.

In exceptional cases where urgency or other credible reasons prevent an applicant from producing the standard documents required for an ordinary passport, Spain may issue a temporary passport carrying a validity of one year. This provisional document is intended as a short-term solution, and the holder is expected to obtain a full ordinary passport with the appropriate age-bracket validity within that period.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng