Qatar introduced an electronic service that automatically grants work visa approvals to companies that comply with the country's Labour Law

Both newly formed and existing establishments can access the fast-track service, but each category must meet separate conditions and criteria

The service is available from Sunday to Thursday and will not be granted to companies with suspended transactions or pending applications at the Ministry of Labour

Qatar has launched an electronic service designed to speed up the process of approving work visas for foreign workers, targeting companies that comply with the country's Labour Law.

The service works by automatically granting work visa approvals to qualifying establishments, cutting down the time it typically takes companies to bring in new workers.

Qatar launches a fast-track work visa service that automatically approves applications for labour. Credit: AFP via Getty

Source: Getty Images

Qatar said the initiative is meant to support both new and existing businesses that meet set conditions, helping them address their staffing needs without delay.

Who can apply and what is required

New establishments are eligible for the fast-track service if they provide details of the workers they need in line with their business launch requirements. However, they are limited to a maximum of 10 work visa approvals on their first request.

Existing companies can apply if the number of workers they are requesting matches the natural growth of their operations and corresponds to their registered business activity.

The figures are assessed against employment growth rates in comparable establishments of similar size and workforce numbers.

The person in charge of an establishment bears full responsibility for the accuracy of all data submitted through the digital platform.

When the service is not available

Qatar listed specific situations in which the fast-track service will not be granted. Companies whose transactions have been suspended at the Ministry of Labour or any relevant authority are ineligible.

Establishments that already have an application under review by the Ministry are also excluded from using the service.

Requests can be submitted from Sunday to Thursday, between 7:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Qatar described the initiative as part of a broader effort to serve a large number of beneficiaries through policies that are flexible and designed to evolve over time.

Qatar announces new tougher rules for recruiting foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has introduced sweeping new rules governing how foreign workers are recruited into the country, with the Qatar Ministry of Labour publishing Decision No. 61 of 2026 in the Official Gazette, Issue No. 20, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng