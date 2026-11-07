Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle named a 24-man squad for the November double-header against Tanzania, omitting both Victor Osimhen and Maduka Okoye

Osimhen was ruled out after undergoing surgery on his left knee, while Galatasaray confirmed he needs at least three weeks to recover

Teenage sensation Suleiman Mubarak earned his first Super Eagles call-up, alongside returning players Yusuf Alhassan, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released a 24-man squad for Nigeria's two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures against Tanzania, with Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye both absent from the selection.

Osimhen's omission was expected after Galatasaray confirmed the striker had a successful operation on his left knee on Saturday and will be sidelined for a minimum of three weeks.

Eric Chelle has named a strong 24-man Super Eagles squad for Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifiers vs Tanzania. Photo by Filipe Amorim

Source: Getty Images

Okoye's absence, however, follows a deliberate choice by Chelle, who had previously indicated he would make a decision on the goalkeeper during this international window and has now opted to leave him out entirely.

Goalkeepers and defensive picks

As seen on Super Eagles official X handle, Chelle retained Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United and Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo of Charlton Athletic between the posts, recalling Francis Uzoho of Omonia FC as the third option.

The defensive line includes Ola Aina of Nottingham Forest, Calvin Bassey of Fulham, Semi Ajayi of Hull City, Bruno Onyemaechi of Olympiakos, Benjamin Fredrick of Brentford, Bright Osayi-Samuel of Birmingham, Abdullahi Bewene of Banik Ostrava, and Chibuike Nwaiwu of Trabzonspor.

Chelle calls fresh faces in midfield

In midfield, Frank Onyeka has been left out of the squad, while three players earn their way back into Chelle's plans.

US-based Yusuf Alhassan of New England Revolution, Tochukwu Nnadi who plays for Marseille, and Lazio's Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all return to the fold.

Wilfred Ndidi of Besiktas, Alex Iwobi of Fulham, and Samson Tijani of FK Podbrezova, who featured for the Eagles at the Unity Cup earlier this year, also make the cut.

Suleiman Mubarak of Slavia Prague is the standout inclusion, earning his first senior call-up.

The teenage midfielder's selection signals that Chelle is continuing to look beyond established names as he shapes the squad ahead of the 2027 tournament.

Attack and what the fixtures mean for Nigeria

With Osimhen ruled out and Kelechi Iheanacho also missing, Chelle has turned to Tolu Arokodare of Ajax and Taiwo Awoniyi of Coventry to lead the attack.

The forward line is completed by Ademola Lookman of Atletico Madrid, Moses Simon of Paris FC, Akor Adams of Venezia FC, and Moses Usor of LASK.

Nigeria currently trail Guinea-Bissau in the AFCON 2027 qualifying group and will need points from both games to close the gap.

The first match takes place in Uyo on Friday, November 13, when the Super Eagles host Tanzania's Taifa Stars.

The three-time African champions then travels to Tanzania four days later for the return fixture on November 17.

Full Super Eagles squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC), Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic).

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos), Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Benjamin Fredrick (Brentford), Semi Ajayi (Hull City), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham), Abdullahi Bewene (Banik Ostrava).

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas), Yusuf Alhassan (New England Revolution), Tochukwu Nnadi (Marseille), Samson Tijani (FK Podbrezova), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio), Suleiman Mubarak (Slavia Prague).

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid), Moses Simon (Paris FC), Akor Adams (Venezia FC), Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC), Moses Usor (LASK), Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry FC).

Osimhen ruled out of AFCON qualifiers

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s knee injury, the surgery confirmed by Galatasaray and the Super Eagles matches he is set to miss.

Nigeria’s AFCON qualifying campaign is already under pressure after a defeat to Guinea-Bissau, and Osimhen’s absence leaves the team facing a crucial double-header against Tanzania without one of its most dangerous forwards.

Source: Legit.ng