The Anambra NDC executive council inaugurated a state Presidential Campaign Council for Peter Obi on Wednesday, November 4, in Awka

Party chairman Ikem Uzoezie set a target of 1.5 million votes for Obi in Anambra, up from about 600,000 votes the candidate received in 2023

A former federal lawmaker, Ifeanyi Ibezi, was named State Campaign Coordinator and promised a major homecoming rally for Obi in the coming weeks

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Awka, Anambra State - The Anambra State executive council of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has set an ambitious target of 98% of votes cast in the state for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the January 16, 2027 elections.

Party chairman Ikem Uzoezie announced the target on Wednesday, November 4, in Awka during the inauguration of the Anambra chapter of the National Campaign Council for the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso receive major support from the NDC in Anambra State ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Uzoezie said:

"Our target for 2027 is to give Peter Obi 98 per cent of total Anambra votes. That is about 1.5 million votes out of approximately 2.917 million registered voters in Anambra. In 2023, Obi got approximately 600,000 votes. Come January 16, 2027, we're targeting 1.5 million votes or thereabouts."

Obi campaign council takes shape in Anambra

Former House of Representatives member Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi was named State Campaign Coordinator, with Paulinus Akabogu Izuchukwu and retired DIG Celestine Okoye emerging as State Campaign Secretary and head of the State Directorate of Security, respectively. Tony Onyima, a former Anambra Commissioner for Information, was appointed State Director of Media and Publicity, while Caleb Okeke-Enyobi took charge of new media.

Uzoezie acknowledged that opposition to Obi's presidential bid within Anambra remains significant but expressed confidence in the ability of those appointed to deliver results. "The job is tasking, but we can surmount it," he said, adding that the council had been working without rest since taking office.

He asked all directorates within the council to broaden their membership by recruiting men, women, and young people capable of winning their polling units and wards.

Lawmakers back Obi campaign push

Also speaking at the ceremony, State Campaign Coordinator Ibezi urged members to return to their wards and polling units to build support for the NDC.

He announced that the party would hold what he described as a major homecoming rally for Obi in Anambra within the coming weeks.

"We'll shut down Anambra for Peter Obi. It will be a homecoming rally, where millions of Anambra people will turn out to welcome their own son," Ibezi said.

Anambra State NDC executives urge campaign council members to work towards securing at least 98% of the state's votes for Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Original

House of Representatives caucus leader Hon. Afam Ogene, who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency, called on directorates to bring more women and young people into the campaign structure.

Hon. Peter Uzokwe, representing the Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, urged all Nigerians to back Obi regardless of religion or background, saying an Obi presidency would serve the country's collective interest. In a separate interview with Legit.ng, Uzokwe criticised President Bola Tinubu's performance, recalling the president's 2023 pledge on electricity supply, and asked the NDC to deploy at least ten party agents per polling unit across Anambra and Nigeria to safeguard votes in 2027.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026.

Read more on Peter Obi

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng