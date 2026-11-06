Magixx has explained why securing a record deal with a major music label does not automatically translate into financial success for an artiste

The Mavin Records star said he struggled with bills and family responsibilities for two to three months after Don Jazzy signed him

Magixx disclosed that an artiste's performance fee can increase significantly with every hit song

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Magixx has offered a glimpse into the financial realities of the music industry, explaining why having a record deal does not necessarily mean an artiste is making millions.

The Mavin Records singer said Nigerian musicians need songs with international appeal to build substantial wealth, adding that consistent hit releases are essential to maintaining financial stability.

Magixx says Nigerian musicians need songs with international appeal to build substantial wealth. Photos: @magixx/IG.

Source: Instagram

He shared his experience during an episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast, where he spoke about the challenges he faced after joining Don Jazzy's record label.

Magixx speaks about financial struggles after joining Mavin

According to the singer, he did not start earning from music immediately after signing with Mavin Records.

He said it took about two to three months before money began coming in, despite being associated with one of Nigeria's biggest music labels.

During that period, Magixx said he struggled to pay bills and meet family responsibilities.

He also explained that asking people for financial assistance became difficult because they assumed his record deal meant he was already wealthy.

The singer said he was also expected to maintain the lifestyle of a superstar, including wearing expensive designer outfits.

The singer further explained that an artiste's popularity and catalogue of hit songs influence how much they earn from performances.

According to him, one hit song could earn an artiste between N500,000 and N700,000 per show, while another successful record could push the performance fee to N1.5m.

Watch the X video of Magixx's interview here:

Magixx explains that an artiste's popularity and catalogue of hit songs influence how much they earn from performances. Photo: @magixx/IG.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track.

Source: Legit.ng