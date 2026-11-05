An APC chieftain in Kogi called on former Deputy Governor Edward Onoja to publicly support senatorial candidate Chief Joseph Ameh Erico

Hon. Aminu Attah accused Onoja of failing to mobilise grassroots support for Erico ahead of the 2027 elections

Attah warned that working only for President Tinubu while ignoring other APC candidates amounts to party indiscipline

Abuja, FCT - An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kogi state, Hon. Aminu Attah, has called on former Deputy Governor Edward Onoja to publicly declare support for the APC's Kogi East senatorial candidate, Chief Joseph Ameh Erico, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Attah made the call on Tuesday, saying Onoja had so far failed to mobilise voters behind Erico's candidacy and that this inaction risked weakening both party unity and its electoral performance in the zone.

APC chieftain Attah urges former Kogi deputy governor Onoja to support Joseph Ameh Erico ahead of 2027. Photo: Chief Dr Joseph Ameh Erico Official, Chief Edward David Onoja

Source: Facebook

Attah Warns Against Selective Campaigning

The former Senior Special Assistant to the Kogi State Governor argued that the APC's campaign structure obligates every member to work for all the party's candidates, not just the presidential flag bearer. He said working exclusively for President Bola Tinubu while sidelining other party candidates was a form of indiscipline that the party could not afford.

"The only way we can be sure of genuine reconciliation between Edward Onoja and Yahaya Bello is for everyone to work for the party's victory across all candidates. The idea that we are only working for Tinubu is unacceptable and amounts to party indiscipline," Attah said.

He also addressed widespread speculation that Onoja might be cool towards Erico because both politicians come from Olamaboro Local Government Area, which could pit their interests against each other in the senatorial race. Attah dismissed this reasoning, insisting that supporting Erico would not cost Onoja any federal appointment he might be angling for.

Erico's Candidacy a Historic Opportunity, Attah Says

Attah described Erico's emergence as the senatorial candidate from the Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro Federal Constituency as a significant political moment for the area, one that he said had long been seeking representation at the Senate level.

"For those who think Erico's victory will affect their political appointments, they are getting it wrong. President Tinubu will appoint individuals based on effort, commitment, and competence, not where you come from," he said.

He urged all APC stakeholders, including politicians currently focused only on the presidential campaign, to return to their local communities and build support for every candidate on the party's ticket.

Winners Emerge in Kogi Local Government Elections 2026

In another report, the APC recently defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties in the Kogi State local government elections.

The ruling party won all the chairmanship seats and councillorship positions contested across the state.

Mamman Eri, chairman of the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), announced the outcome at the commission's headquarters in Lokoja, confirming that the ruling party had won all 21 chairmanship positions and all 239 councillorship seats.

Source: Legit.ng