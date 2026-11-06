FCCPC tests found inadequate fortification in 12% of vegetable oil samples and 2% of salt samples

Only six vegetable oil manufacturers registered on GAIN’s tracking platform, with results from just three companies uploaded

The commission issued compliance directives and urged manufacturers to meet Nigeria’s food fortification standards

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raised concerns over the quality of vegetable oils and salt sold in Nigerian markets after laboratory tests revealed that some products failed to meet national food fortification standards.

The commission disclosed that 12% of vegetable oil samples and 2% of salt samples examined across selected markets and households contained inadequate levels of required nutrients.

Nigerians warned as FCCPC raises alarm on quality of salt and cooking oils on sale. Credit:Tomasz Śmigla

Source: Getty Images

The findings have renewed concerns about food quality, manufacturers' compliance with national standards and the nutritional value of everyday household products.

FCCPC reveals results of nationwide tests

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 5, 2026, the commission's Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, explained that the assessment was conducted over two months in randomly selected markets and households across northern and southern Nigeria.

Vanguard reported that the study, undertaken in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), examined 200 samples comprising 100 vegetable oils and 100 salt products.

According to the findings, 12 vegetable oil samples and two salt samples failed to meet the required fortification levels.

Of the vegetable oil samples examined, 49 were unbranded, while 51 carried identifiable brands.

Similarly, 19 salt samples were unbranded, compared with 81 branded products.

The commission did not identify the affected brands or establish whether branded or unbranded products accounted for most of the failures.

Manufacturers face tougher compliance scrutiny

The FCCPC also expressed dissatisfaction with manufacturers' participation in the Digital Fortification Quality Traceability Plus (DFQT+) platform.

Developed by GAIN, the platform monitors fortified food products throughout the supply chain, from production to consumption.

However, only six vegetable oil manufacturers had registered on the platform.

Of the 100 vegetable oil sample results analysed, just eight results from three registered companies had been uploaded.

The commission said it had issued compliance directives to defaulting manufacturers to address the identified shortcomings.

Why food fortification matters to Nigerians

Nigeria's food fortification policy requires designated food products to contain specified essential vitamins and minerals.

These include vitamin A, iodine, iron, folic acid and zinc, depending on the food category.

Fortification helps address nutritional deficiencies, particularly among children, pregnant women and other vulnerable groups.

However, inadequate fortification does not automatically mean a product is contaminated or unsafe for immediate consumption. It indicates that the product falls short of prescribed nutritional standards.

Tunji Bello-led FCCPC raise alarm on the quality of salt and oils on sale. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

FCCPC sends warning to food producers

FCCPC Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tunji Bello, stressed that Nigerians deserve confidence in the quality and nutritional benefits of products purchased in markets, according to a Daily Trust report.

The findings place renewed pressure on food manufacturers to strengthen quality assurance and comply with mandatory fortification requirements.

For consumers, the commission's findings highlight the importance of regulatory oversight in ensuring that commonly purchased food products deliver their promised nutritional value.

What Nigerians can buy with N50,000

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians shopping with ₦50,000 can still buy a mix of staple foods, vegetables and protein, but the quantities they take home depend on market prices, location and the type of food they choose.

The challenge comes as food continues to account for a large share of household spending. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigeria's food inflation fell to 19.59% in September 2026, from 20.16% a year earlier, while prices continued to vary considerably across states.

Source: Legit.ng