Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from international football after the November 2025 international break, ending a career that started in 2003

Neymar responded to Ronaldo's announcement with a single Portuguese word that captured how much of the football world feels about the 41-year-old

Ronaldo leaves Portugal as their all-time top scorer and most-capped player, with 146 goals and three major trophies to his name

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed he will retire from international football following the November international break, ending a 22-year run with the Portugal national team.

The 41-year-old said he will hand back the iconic number seven shirt, drawing the curtain on one of the most decorated international careers in the history of the sport.

Neymar has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after he confirmed his retirement from the Portugal national team. Photo by Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulf News, Ronaldo departs the international stage as Portugal's all-time leading scorer and their most capped player.

Across 234 appearances for his country, he found the net 146 times, as seen on Transfermarkt, a number that reflect not just his talent but his remarkable durability at the highest level over more than two decades.

His time with Portugal also yielded three major trophies.

He captained the team to their first-ever European Championship title in 2016 and followed that with UEFA Nations League honours in both 2019 and 2025, cementing his legacy as the most successful player in Portuguese football history.

Neymar pays tribute to Ronaldo

The announcement drew an outpouring of tributes from across the football world.

Among the most notable came from Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr, who kept his response brief but meaningful.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward posted just one word: "Lenda," Portuguese for "legend".

For much of their careers, Neymar and Ronaldo shared a rivalry on the pitch.

During Ronaldo's years at Real Madrid and Neymar's time at Barcelona, the two men regularly faced each other in some of the most intensely watched club matches in European football.

Despite competing at the highest level, their relationship has always carried a visible undercurrent of mutual admiration.

That admiration was on full display with Neymar's tribute. His single-word message carried a weight that a longer statement might not have matched.

Neymar's own international goodbye

Neymar's response also carries a personal dimension.

The Brazilian retired from international duty after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving behind his own record-setting legacy with the Seleção.

He finished as Brazil's all-time top scorer, with 80 goals from 130 appearances, a figure that placed him above every other player ever to have worn the famous yellow shirt.

His path out of international football gives him a unique perspective on what Ronaldo is stepping away from.

Both men spent decades as the defining figures of their respective national teams, carrying expectations that few footballers have ever had to shoulder.

Portugal's potential captains after Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported about the four Portugal players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo as captain after his international retirement.

Ronaldo leaves behind 146 international goals and a legacy shaped by major trophies. Now, coach Jorge Jesus must choose who will lead Portugal into a new era.

Source: Legit.ng