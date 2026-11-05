Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India spoke about the country's observance of Deepavali at a diplomatic event in New Delhi

The festival, celebrated with particular devotion by the Tamil community, is a national public holiday in Sri Lanka

The High Commissioner drew a distinction between being guests at India's celebration and marking a festival that belongs to Sri Lanka's own cultural heritage

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka will mark Deepavali, also known as Diwali, as a national public holiday on Sunday, November 8, 2026, as Hindu communities across the country prepare to celebrate the festival of lights.

Deepavali is an annual multi-day festival symbolising the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is widely observed across South and Southeast Asia, with deep roots in Hindu tradition.

Sri Lanka declares November 8, 2026, a national public holiday to mark Deepavali, also known as Diwali. Photo credit: @Mahishini

Source: Twitter

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonné, spoke about the significance of the festival at a recent event hosted by the Sri Lankan High Commission in New Delhi. The gathering, called Diwali with Diplomats, brought together members of the diplomatic community to mark the occasion and reflect on the cultural connections between Sri Lanka and India.

Sri Lanka declares Diwali public holiday

According to a report by Asian News International (ANI) on Wednesday, November 4, Colonné told guests at the event that Deepavali holds deep religious and cultural significance in Sri Lanka, particularly among the Tamil community.

"For Sri Lanka, Deepavali is a national public holiday, celebrated with great devotion by our Hindu communities, particularly the 'Tamil community'," The Tribune on Thursday, November 5, 2026 quoted Colonné as saying.

“For Sri Lanka, Deepavali is a national public holiday, celebrated with great devotion by our Hindu communities, particularly the Tamil community,” The Tribune quoted Colonné as saying on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Furthermore, the High Commissioner explained that Sri Lanka's participation in the New Delhi celebrations was not simply a gesture of goodwill towards a neighbour.

"When we light the Diyas here (Delhi), we aren't merely guests in India celebrating Diwali, we are celebrating a festival that is very much our own in Sri Lanka," Colonné said.

Diyas are small traditional oil lamps that form a central part of Deepavali observances across Hindu communities.

Diwali remains Sri Lanka's national holiday

Legit.ng reports that Colonné's remarks underlined the shared heritage that connects the two countries, particularly in relation to festivals rooted in Hindu tradition. By framing Sri Lanka's participation as a celebration of its own cultural identity rather than an adoption of Indian practice, she drew attention to how deeply embedded Deepavali is within Sri Lankan society.

The Diwali with Diplomats event served as a platform to highlight those ties while bringing together members of the international diplomatic community in New Delhi.

Watch Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonné, explain why Diwali is a national public holiday in Sri Lanka and its cultural significance:

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Source: Legit.ng