Dubai's official government website listed the total fee for a 10-year family residence permit under the Golden Visa investor scheme

The Golden Visa allows real estate investors who own property at a specified value to apply for a renewable 10-year residence permit

Investors can sponsor their spouse, children and parents, though mortgage buyers must meet an additional bank requirement

Dubai has officially published what it costs investors to secure a 10-year family residence permit under its Golden Visa programme, and the figures have been laid out clearly on the UAE government's official website.

The full fee for a 10-year family residence permit sits at AED 5,774.50 *N2,115,062).

Dubai publishes 2 fees Golden Visa investors must pay to sponsor family members for 10 years. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/BENOIT TESSIER/frantic00

Source: Getty Images

Dubai Golden Visa family permit

In addition to that, applicants are required to pay AED 318.75 (N116,750) to open a family sponsorship file before the process can begin.

According to the UAE government, the Golden Visa for investors is designed for real estate investors who own a property purchased at or above a specified value. Successful applicants receive a renewable 10-year residence permit, giving them and their families long-term stability in the country.

Who qualifies for the Dubai Golden Visa

One of the key benefits of the scheme is the ability to extend residency to immediate family members. An eligible investor can sponsor their spouse, children, and parents under the same permit.

There is one condition worth noting for investors who purchased their property through a mortgage: they must obtain a letter from their bank confirming that the required amount has been met. Without this document, the application cannot proceed under standard terms.

The publication of these fees offers clarity for prospective Nigerian and African investors considering long-term relocation or asset diversification in the UAE, particularly as interest in Dubai's property market continues to grow across the continent.

Dubai lists 4 routes to 10-year residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai had listed four categories of foreigners eligible to apply for its 10-year Golden Visa residency programme.

They include investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, and humanitarian workers who meet the government's requirements.

Source: Legit.ng