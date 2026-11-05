POCO launched the C95 Pro in Nigeria, with prices starting at ₦258,700 and sales beginning on November 3, 2026

The phone features a 7,500mAh battery, 45W fast charging and a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz

It runs on a MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra processor and offers a 50MP camera, with two storage options and three colour choices

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Smartphone maker POCO, a brand originating from Xiaomi Corporation, has introduced the POCO C95 Pro in Nigeria, expanding its smartphone portfolio with a device featuring a 7,500mAh battery, a 6.9-inch display and 45W fast charging.

The smartphone, unveiled on November 3, 2026, comes in two memory and storage configurations, with prices starting at ₦258,700 and rising to ₦304,800.

Top features of the new Xiaomi POCO phone: Prices, and battery capacity. Credit: Xiaomi.

Source: Facebook

The launch comes as smartphone users increasingly consider battery endurance, storage capacity and overall performance when choosing devices for work, communication and entertainment.

According to the company, the C95 Pro combines extended battery capacity with a MediaTek processor, a 50-megapixel camera system and a display supporting refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

POCO introduces bigger battery capacity

One of the device's major features is its 7,500mAh battery, which POCO claims can support more than two days of moderate usage.

The company also claims the battery can deliver up to 91 hours of music playback, although actual performance will depend on network conditions, applications and individual usage patterns.

The smartphone supports 45W fast charging, with POCO claiming that 35 minutes of charging can provide sufficient power for a day's use.

It also features wired reverse charging of up to 22.5W, allowing compatible devices and accessories to draw power from the smartphone.

According to Xiaomi's internal laboratory tests, the battery can retain at least 80% of its original capacity after 1,000 charging cycles.

However, these figures are based on controlled testing rather than independent real-world assessments.

Larger display targets entertainment and gaming

The POCO C95 Pro features a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, designed to provide smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness across supported applications.

The display uses a punch-hole design and carries three TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications.

These features could appeal to Nigerians who regularly use smartphones for video streaming, social media, online learning and mobile gaming.

The device also carries an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and splashes under specified laboratory conditions, although it is not designed for immersion in water.

MediaTek processor powers everyday smartphone tasks

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on MediaTek's Helio G91-Ultra processor, intended to support routine applications, entertainment and multitasking.

The device offers up to 8GB of physical RAM, expandable to a marketed 16GB through memory-extension technology that uses part of the internal storage.

For photography, the C95 Pro features a 50MP AI dual-camera system and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

POCO reveals Nigerian prices and availability

POCO confirmed two configurations for the Nigerian market:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₦258,700

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₦304,800

The smartphone is available in Blue, Black and Green.

Nationwide sales commenced on November 3 through Xiaomi-authorised stores and retail partners, including SLOT, RAYA, FINET, 3CHUB and POINTEK.

For Nigerian consumers, the device's main selling points are its battery capacity and display specifications. However, its overall value will depend on real-world performance, software experience and how it compares with competing smartphones in the same price category.

Xiaomi launches POCO, unveils battery, and prices in Nigeria. Credit: Xiaomi

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 phones with the biggest batteries

Legit.ng earlier reported that for many Nigerians, a phone with a powerful battery is more than a convenience.

It can mean staying connected during power outages, working on the move, completing mobile transactions and avoiding the frustration of searching for a charging point.

Source: Legit.ng