Belgium Names 68 Occupations Needing Workers, Open To Foreigners
- Belgium's Brussels Capital Region has published a list of 68 occupations with labour shortages via its employment office Actiris
- The 68 roles span 10 sectors, including construction, healthcare, IT, education, and transport, and foreign workers in these roles may be eligible for a facilitated work permit process in Brussels
- The list applies exclusively to the Brussels Capital Region and does not cover Flanders or Wallonia, which maintain their own separate shortage lists
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Belgium's Brussels Capital Region has opened the door wider for foreign workers, with its official employment office publishing a labour shortage list covering 68 occupations across 10 sectors.
The list is specifically for the Brussels Capital Region of Belgium. Flanders and Wallonia each manage their own separate shortage lists, so foreign job seekers should note that these roles do not automatically qualify them to work anywhere else in Belgium.
The official lists are drawn up in French and Dutch; the English version has been published for information purposes only.
Full List of 68 In-Demand Occupations in Brussels
Trade, Sales and Volume Retailing
1. Technical sales advisor
2. Customer support technical advisor
Accounting, Finance, Insurance, Law and Real Estate
3. Insurance manager
4. Senior accountant
5. Accountant
6. Chartered accountant
7. Property manager
Construction and Public Works
8. Building design engineer
9. Technical construction inspector
10. Construction calculator
11. Site manager
12. Site foreman
13. Tower crane operator
14. Site machinery operator
15. Pitched roof roofer
16. Flat roof roofer
17. Residential electrician
18. Outdoor joiner
19. Heating maintenance technician
20. Formworker and ironworker
21. Mason
Education and Training
22. Secondary school teacher
23. Nursery or primary school teacher
24. Educational coordinator
25. Adult educator
26. Driving instructor
HORECA: Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés
27. Head chef
IT and Telecommunications
28. Database administrator
29. ICT analyst and developer
30. ICT business analyst
31. ICT integration and implementation expert
32. IT operations manager
33. IT department manager
Technical and Industrial Professions
34. Safety, hygiene and environment expert
35. Electrical and electronics draughtsman
36. Maintenance electrician
37. Industrial electrotechnical installer
38. Maintenance mechanic
39. Lift maintenance technician
40. Industrial electronics maintenance technician
41. Industrial equipment technician
42. Industrial automation technician
43. Refrigeration and air conditioning technician
44. Industrial maintenance manager
45. Production methods and industrialisation manager
46. Head of production planning and management
47. Vehicle technician
Health and Social Services
48. Childcare worker
49. Childcare centre manager
50. Social worker
51. Social welfare advisor
52. Educational welfare officer
53. Social economy instructor and facilitator
54. Doctor
55. Care worker
56. Nurse
57. Head nurse
58. Social nurse
59. Operating theatre nurse
60. Paediatric nurse specialist
61. Occupational therapist
62. Speech and language therapist
63. Medical laboratory technologist
64. Medical imaging technologist
Personal Services, Security, Cleaning and Recycling
65. Security guard
Transport and Logistics
66. Bus driver
67. Lorry driver with trailer (CE driving licence)
68. Tractor-trailer driver (CE driving licence)
What the List Means for Foreign Applicants
Health and Social Services accounts for the largest share of the 68 roles, with 17 positions listed, reflecting ongoing pressure on Brussels' care and medical sectors. Construction follows closely with 14 roles, while Technical and Industrial Professions adds another 14.
IT and Telecommunications, Education, and Accounting round out the mid-tier categories.
Foreign nationals whose profession appears on this list may find it easier to obtain the necessary work permits when applying through the Brussels Capital Region.
However, applicants are advised to consult the official French or Dutch versions of the list published by Actiris, as those are the documents used in the formal assessment of applications.
Belgium lists countries for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Belgium announced that it listed some countries that enjoy visa-free entry.
It published the names of about 59 countries whose citizens can enter Belgium without a visa.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.