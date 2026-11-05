Belgium's Brussels Capital Region has published a list of 68 occupations with labour shortages via its employment office Actiris

The 68 roles span 10 sectors, including construction, healthcare, IT, education, and transport, and foreign workers in these roles may be eligible for a facilitated work permit process in Brussels

The list applies exclusively to the Brussels Capital Region and does not cover Flanders or Wallonia, which maintain their own separate shortage lists

Belgium's Brussels Capital Region has opened the door wider for foreign workers, with its official employment office publishing a labour shortage list covering 68 occupations across 10 sectors.

The list is specifically for the Brussels Capital Region of Belgium. Flanders and Wallonia each manage their own separate shortage lists, so foreign job seekers should note that these roles do not automatically qualify them to work anywhere else in Belgium.

Belgium lists 68 shortage occupations in Brussels. Photo credit: The Times of Israel, Santiago Urquijo/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The official lists are drawn up in French and Dutch; the English version has been published for information purposes only.

Full List of 68 In-Demand Occupations in Brussels

Trade, Sales and Volume Retailing

1. Technical sales advisor

2. Customer support technical advisor

Accounting, Finance, Insurance, Law and Real Estate

3. Insurance manager

4. Senior accountant

5. Accountant

6. Chartered accountant

7. Property manager

Construction and Public Works

8. Building design engineer

9. Technical construction inspector

10. Construction calculator

11. Site manager

12. Site foreman

13. Tower crane operator

14. Site machinery operator

15. Pitched roof roofer

16. Flat roof roofer

17. Residential electrician

18. Outdoor joiner

19. Heating maintenance technician

20. Formworker and ironworker

21. Mason

Education and Training

22. Secondary school teacher

23. Nursery or primary school teacher

24. Educational coordinator

25. Adult educator

26. Driving instructor

HORECA: Hotels, Restaurants, Cafés

27. Head chef

IT and Telecommunications

28. Database administrator

29. ICT analyst and developer

30. ICT business analyst

31. ICT integration and implementation expert

32. IT operations manager

33. IT department manager

Technical and Industrial Professions

34. Safety, hygiene and environment expert

35. Electrical and electronics draughtsman

36. Maintenance electrician

37. Industrial electrotechnical installer

38. Maintenance mechanic

39. Lift maintenance technician

40. Industrial electronics maintenance technician

41. Industrial equipment technician

42. Industrial automation technician

43. Refrigeration and air conditioning technician

44. Industrial maintenance manager

45. Production methods and industrialisation manager

46. Head of production planning and management

47. Vehicle technician

Health and Social Services

48. Childcare worker

49. Childcare centre manager

50. Social worker

51. Social welfare advisor

52. Educational welfare officer

53. Social economy instructor and facilitator

54. Doctor

55. Care worker

56. Nurse

57. Head nurse

58. Social nurse

59. Operating theatre nurse

60. Paediatric nurse specialist

61. Occupational therapist

62. Speech and language therapist

63. Medical laboratory technologist

64. Medical imaging technologist

Personal Services, Security, Cleaning and Recycling

65. Security guard

Transport and Logistics

66. Bus driver

67. Lorry driver with trailer (CE driving licence)

68. Tractor-trailer driver (CE driving licence)

What the List Means for Foreign Applicants

Health and Social Services accounts for the largest share of the 68 roles, with 17 positions listed, reflecting ongoing pressure on Brussels' care and medical sectors. Construction follows closely with 14 roles, while Technical and Industrial Professions adds another 14.

IT and Telecommunications, Education, and Accounting round out the mid-tier categories.

Foreign nationals whose profession appears on this list may find it easier to obtain the necessary work permits when applying through the Brussels Capital Region.

However, applicants are advised to consult the official French or Dutch versions of the list published by Actiris, as those are the documents used in the formal assessment of applications.

Belgium lists countries for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Belgium announced that it listed some countries that enjoy visa-free entry.

It published the names of about 59 countries whose citizens can enter Belgium without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng