An X user, Sistaliano, posted a video clip from a Manchester town hall with a caption attributed to Peter Obi, claiming he cannot beat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The post had garnered more than 168,000 views and hundreds of comments before it was fact-checked

Legit.ng transcribed both a short clip and a full 89-minute recording of the meeting to check whether Obi made the alleged statement

FCT, Abuja - A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), had privately admitted he could not defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

It further alleged that Obi was only contesting because his young supporters persuaded him not to quit the race.

Fact-check scrutinises claim that Peter Obi made a statement about conceding defeat to President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

The post (archived here), shared by an X user identified as Sistaliano, carried a caption attributed to Obi that read:

"I know I can't beat Tinubu at the polls, but we can't have an election where nobody challenges him. I wanted to quit, but the young guys around me said that if I didn't contest, Nigerians would see me as unserious. That's why I'm contesting."

The post included a 1-minute 47-second video of Obi speaking at a town hall with Nigerian diaspora supporters in Manchester, United Kingdom, on October 18, 2026. By the time this report was filed, the post had attracted more than 170,000 views, 1,100 likes, 505 reposts, and 485 comments.

Obi vs Tinubu: What the video actually shows

Legit.ng transcribed the short clip and found that Obi did not make the statement attributed to him. He did not mention Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), did not say he could not win the election, and made no reference to quitting the race or being persuaded to stay in by any group of supporters.

In the clip, Obi appealed to diaspora Nigerians to back a candidate with a track record of public service. He said:

"I need you, I need you, that's why I am having lunch with you today. This lunch is for you to say, hey, wait a minute. This man came, and what he said is the reality of our problem. So let's deal with it."

He went on to say:

"We have people at home who are begging you for money. Tell them no. Tell them let's put somebody who has proven… I said I am not a saint, but at least I have saved something."

Obi vs Tinubu: Longer recording examined

Furthermore, this media platform reviewed a full one-hour-and-30-minute recording of the same meeting and found no trace of the alleged statement there either.

In the longer video, Obi, leader of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, spoke about the 2027 campaign, urged Nigerians to vote, and rejected the claim that Lagos is a no-man's-land, drawing a comparison with Manchester.

Obi's video can be watched in full below via YouTube:

On his official X account, Obi said the Manchester meeting focused on how corruption and poor leadership had held back Nigeria's development. He called the 2027 elections a matter of national survival. Nothing in his account of the meeting supported what the viral post claimed he said.

Check out Obi's X post below:

Conclusion on claim linked to Peter Obi

The attribution is false and fabricated, with no credible evidence that Obi made the statement being circulated online.

The caption does not reflect any statement made by Obi at the Manchester event.

Source: Legit.ng