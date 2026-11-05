Education Minister Tunji Alausa defended President Tinubu's academic record during a Channels Television interview on Tuesday

Alausa said he lived in Chicago for nearly 30 years and personally met people who studied alongside Tinubu at the university

The minister's first-class degree claim drew attention as Chicago State University records confirm accounting as Tinubu's major but do not specify his classification

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Education Minister Tunji Alausa has publicly declared that President Bola Tinubu graduated from Chicago State University with a first-class degree in accounting, a claim that goes beyond what the university's own records confirm.

Alausa drew on his personal connection to Chicago to back up his claims, saying he had spent close to three decades in the city and had visited the university on multiple occasions.

Alausa says he met people who studied with Tinubu at Chicago State University. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, he made the assertion on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television, where he was pressed on the President's educational background.

"I'm telling you hardcore facts. I lived in Chicago for almost 30 years. I've been to that university so many times," he said.

When the interviewer asked whether he had personally met people who studied with Tinubu, Alausa confirmed he had. Asked directly whether Tinubu finished with a first-class degree, he replied, "In accounting, of course."

Alausa calls Tinubu a genius

The minister went further, describing the President's intellect in unusually strong terms and pushing back against any suggestion that Tinubu's capabilities were in doubt.

"Oh, he's a genius. Let's not talk about the capability of this President. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is literally a genius," Alausa said.

According to TheCable, he also credited Tinubu with turning around Nigeria's economic fortunes since taking office.

"Look at how he's transformed a moribund country three years ago to a country that is growing," he said.

When the interviewer raised Nigeria's out-of-school children figures and poverty levels as a counterpoint, Alausa declined to engage with those specifics.

"Let me focus on what you're saying. I don't want you to derail this conversation. But this President has delivered this for Nigeria," he added.

Controversy over Tinubu's academic credentials

Tinubu's educational qualifications have been a recurring subject of public debate. The issue first gained significant attention during the 2023 presidential election petition proceedings, when his Chicago State University records became a point of contention.

The matter resurfaced in August 2026 after the Independent National Electoral Commission began publishing the personal particulars and academic credentials that presidential candidates had submitted ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Available records from Chicago State University confirm that accounting was Tinubu's field of study, but they do not indicate that he graduated with a first-class classification. The first-class degree claim originates solely from Alausa's remarks during Tuesday's interview.

Alausa calls President Tinubu a genius while defending his education. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Facebook

Tinubu: I drove taxi to earn money for my education in US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu shared how he worked multiple jobs in the United States, including driving a taxi, to fund his university education.

Tinubu linked his personal struggles with accessing education to key policy decisions his administration has made in the sector.

The President cited figures on student loans, medical school investment, and nursing enrolment as evidence of his administration's education push.

Source: Legit.ng