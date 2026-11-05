The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced changes to how sick leave certificates are attested and approved

Hospitals and healthcare facilities will now submit attestation requests directly on behalf of patients and their companions

The changes also cover employees of the Federal Government and four local governments, with automatic integration between services

The United Arab Emirates has overhauled how sick leave certificates are attested and approved, placing the responsibility on hospitals and healthcare facilities rather than on patients themselves.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the changes on Wednesday, saying that healthcare facilities will now submit attestation requests directly on behalf of patients and their companions. Previously, individuals had to initiate the process themselves.

UAE announces new rules for employees to get sick leave Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Gulf News reported that under the new arrangement, eligible requests that satisfy the required conditions are automatically transferred to the approval service, cutting out the need for a separate application entirely.

How the new system works

The facility that issued the sick leave is now the starting point for the service journey, handling the attestation request so that customers face far less administrative effort. MoHAP said this shift is in line with approved procedures and controls.

Abdullah Ahli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at MoHAP, said the enhancements to both the Attestation of Sick Leaves and Medical Reports Service and the Approval of Sick Leaves and the Leave of the Patient's Companion Service reflect the Ministry's commitment to transforming how government services are delivered.

He said the Ministry aims to build a service model that completes transactions through connected processes, backed by effective data exchange between entities, with services designed around what customers actually need.

"Zero Bureaucracy is measured by tangible improvements in customer experience and government operational efficiency," Ahli said, adding that the Ministry is fostering a culture of continuous improvement to raise service quality and build confidence in institutional performance.

Who benefits from the changes?

The automatic link between attestation and approval services applies to employees of the Federal Government as well as those working under the local governments of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, in line with approved controls.

The enhancements also allow healthcare facilities to submit attestation requests for patient companion leave at the same time as a patient's sick leave, simplifying the process for those who need time off to care for a sick relative.

MoHAP said the goal is a flexible and sustainable service delivery model that strengthens integration between government entities and reinforces the UAE's standing among the world's most efficient governments.

UAE announces new approval process for sick leave Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

List of public holidays in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays.

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours.

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and values.

Source: Legit.ng