Nigeria's Flamingos defeated Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on Wednesday, November 4

FIFA took to social media to congratulate the Flamingos after they became the first African side to reach the U-17 Women's World Cup final

Nigeria will face Japan in the final on Saturday, November 7, with a chance to win their first-ever title at the competition

Nigeria's Flamingos have made history by becoming the first African team to reach the final of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, following a commanding 3-1 victory over Brazil in the semi-finals on Wednesday, November 4.

The semi-final was played at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Morocco, where both teams created chances in a goalless first half.

Nigeria's Flamingos have secured a historic place in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after defeating Brazil 3-1 in their semi-final. Photo by Joern Pollex

Source: Getty Images

Queen Joseph, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, Oluebube Umejiaku, Mary Akpan Dunstan, Kanyinsola Yusuf, and Favour Nkwocha all went close for Nigeria, though the Brazilian goalkeeper and defence held firm before the break.

As seen on FIFA's official website, the deadlock was broken in the 56th minute when Queen Joseph converted to put Nigeria ahead.

The goal lifted the Flamingos, who pushed forward with renewed purpose in search of a second.

Awawu Bashiru then put the result beyond doubt, scoring in the 71st minute to make it 2-0, before adding a second in the 80th minute to complete her brace and stretch Nigeria's lead to 3-0.

Brazil reduced the deficit through Greise Kelly in the 89th minute, but it was too little too late, with Nigeria running out 3-1 winners.

FIFA congratulates Flamingos after historic win

The victory marks the first time in the history of the Flamingos that the team has qualified for the final of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The result also confirms Nigeria as the first African nation ever to reach the final of this tournament, a landmark moment for women's football on the continent.

FIFA, the world football governing body, was among the first to celebrate the achievement, posting on its Women's World Cup X page:

"Nigeria are #U17WWC finalists! 🇳🇬"

Nigeria's performance throughout the second half showed tactical discipline and clinical finishing, with Bashiru's brace being the highlight of an impressive team display that overwhelmed a strong Brazilian side.

Nigeria to face Japan in the final

The Flamingos will now face Japan in the final on Saturday, November 7, with the chance to claim their first-ever U-17 Women's World Cup title.

A win would crown a remarkable tournament run and add to Nigeria's growing legacy in women's football on the global stage.

Flamingos show off dance steps after victory

Legit.ng previously reported about Nigeria’s Flamingos, who beat Mexico 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The victory sparked joyful scenes as the players celebrated with a dance on the pitch, and the video quickly drew reactions from Nigerian fans.

Source: Legit.ng