The African Democratic Congress named its secretariat along Ilorin Road, Sokoto, as the venue for its presidential campaign flag-off

ADC had earlier withheld the venue following allegations of intimidation, a convoy attack on its governorship candidate, and a sealed campaign office

Atiku Abubakar's campaign coordinator urged party executives across all 23 local government areas to mobilise supporters for the event

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has confirmed that its presidential campaign will begin at the party secretariat on Ilorin Road, Sokoto, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Senator Ibrahim Lamido, who coordinates the ADC's presidential campaign in Sokoto State, said the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is expected to land at Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by 9 am.

ADC organisers urge members across all 23 local government areas to turn out for the event. Photo credit: ADC/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Lamido said supporters and members of the public were invited to receive him at the airport before moving to the campaign venue at No. 1 Ilorin Road.

He said the party executives across all 23 local government areas and their wards, mobilisation coordinators, support groups, as well as women and youth organisations, had been asked to activate their structures and ensure strong turnout at the event.

As reported by Daily Trust, Lamido made this known in a statememt issued on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Security concerns before campaign launch

The ADC had deliberately kept the venue secret in the lead-up to the event, citing fears of harassment and suppression. The concern followed a series of troubling incidents in Sokoto ahead of the flag-off.

On Friday night, gunmen opened fire on the convoy of Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, the ADC's governorship candidate in Sokoto State, near Sultan Abubakar III International Airport. Dan'iya escaped the attack unharmed. Three days after the shooting, a campaign office belonging to the ADC was sealed.

There were also separate allegations that the Sokoto State government blocked the party from accessing a suitable venue for the launch.

Lamido confirmed that despite the tension surrounding the build-up, dignitaries and party members were already making preparations ahead of the campaign day.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the leadership of the ADC in the Southwest reaffirmed its total support for Atiku ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku to launch 2027 ADC presidential campaign in Sokoto amid security concerns

Source: Original

Atiku accuses DSS of recruiting protesters to disrupt ADC rally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku alleged that the DSS was recruiting protesters to create disorder ahead of the ADC's campaign rally in Sokoto.

The ADC presidential candidate said public facilities had been blocked and logistical support withheld to frustrate the party's campaign.

Atiku warned that security officials who collude in suppressing political freedom would be held accountable under the law.

Source: Legit.ng