A Catholic priest was filmed leading worshippers in an Igbo song praising Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during a Sunday church service

The viral video emerged as religious leaders across Nigeria increasingly declare support for or against political candidates ahead of 2027

A separate bishops' conference has already endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, while an Islamic cleric urged Muslims to vote along religious lines

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Catholic priest has been caught on camera singing in support of the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, during a Sunday church service, in a video that has since gone viral on X.

The footage shows the priest leading his congregation in a song sung in Igbo, with worshippers joining in.

Catholic priest leads churchgoers in song praising Peter Obi, Kwankwaso ahead of 2027 election. Photo credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

The lyrics express a preference for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the party on whose platform Obi was ratified as presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

"Party Peter Obi ka mma; Party Kwankwaso, ka mma! [Peter Obi's party is better; Kwankwaso's party is better!]," the priest sang as congregants echoed him.

Religious leaders take sides ahead of 2027

As reported by TheCable, the video is the latest sign that Nigeria's religious figures are becoming more open about their political leanings as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

In August, Islamic cleric Sani Jingir called on Muslims to vote for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, making the remarks at a mass wedding organised by the Kano state government for 1,500 couples.

Jingir urged Muslims to vote in a way that reflected their numerical strength in the country. Kwankwaso condemned those remarks in a post on X.

Nigeria operates an informal convention of pairing presidential tickets along religious lines, typically matching a Muslim candidate with a Christian running mate. President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima are both Muslims.

Charismatic Bishops back Tinubu for second term

On the other side of the debate, the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) formally endorsed President Tinubu for a second term during its 2026 synod held in Abuja.

He recalled that the group had expressed concern over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket during the 2023 election, but said Tinubu went on to surprise them by appointing Christians to key positions in his administration and balancing the country's diversity.

"We are here today to reassure him of our solid support. We are standing with him in prayers and advocacy for the good programmes he has brought forth for the liberation of Nigeria," Kawas said.

"We stand with the president today, and as long as he is willing to be our president and even come in 2027, we will still be standing with him."

Peter Obi's camp dismiss gym injury report

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi's spokesman, Idris Zekeri, called a viral report claiming the NDC presidential candidate was hospitalised after a gym injury completely false.

Zekeri said he was with Obi on Sunday morning before the former Anambra governor boarded a flight for an international engagement.

The spokesman accused political opponents of fabricating the story ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng