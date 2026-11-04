Australia's government identified a specific visa stream that allows skilled foreigners to live and work permanently in the country

The visa does not require applicants to have an employer, sponsor, or nominator backing their application

There is one key requirement that all applicants must meet before they can even begin the process

Australia has identified a pathway through which skilled foreign nationals can obtain permanent residency without the backing of an employer or any sponsoring individual.

The visa in question is the Points-tested stream of the Skilled Independent visa, as named by the Australian government. It is designed for skilled workers who want the freedom to settle and work permanently anywhere in the country, on their own terms.

Australia names permanent residence visa that skilled workers can apply for without a sponsor. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Fairfax Media/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Australia Skilled Independent visa: Points-tested stream

Unlike many other migration pathways, this stream does not tie applicants to a particular employer or require a third party to put their name behind the application. Workers who qualify can choose where they want to live and what work they want to pursue once they arrive, without being bound by the conditions a sponsorship arrangement would typically impose.

The visa is open to applicants from across the world, making it a potentially significant option for skilled Nigerians and other Africans who have considered the japa route and are exploring destinations beyond the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

How to qualify for Australia's visa

The critical requirement that all prospective applicants must understand is that an invitation must be received before an application can be lodged. The Points-tested stream works on an expression of interest basis, meaning candidates first submit their details and are then assessed against a points system before being invited to apply.

Points are typically awarded based on factors such as age, English language ability, educational qualifications, and work experience, among other criteria. Meeting the threshold is what determines whether an invitation is extended.

The Australian government has made clear that neither a job offer nor a nominator is required for this stream, which separates it from other skilled visa categories that do demand such arrangements.

Australia lists requirements for visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had published 13 conditions that foreigners from 12 Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste must meet to qualify for its Pacific Engagement Visa (subclass 192), which grants permanent residency.

The government stated that applicants must first be selected through a random ballot before applying for the visa. Those selected must meet requirements covering age, employment, English language ability, health and character, among other conditions.

Source: Legit.ng