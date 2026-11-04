Australia's eVisitor visa allows eligible foreigners to visit the country multiple times within 12 months, staying up to 3 months per entry

The visa is free and can be applied for entirely online, but applicants must hold a valid passport from one of the countries listed as eligible

Travellers with a criminal conviction in any country are advised not to apply for the eVisitor and must instead pursue a different visa category

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the steps eligible foreigners must follow to apply for the eVisitor visa, a free, online travel authorisation that allows multiple trips to the country within a single year.

The eVisitor visa permits holders to enter Australia as many times as they wish during a 12-month period, with each stay capped at three months. The application is completed entirely through Australia's official immigration platform, ImmiAccount, with no embassy visit required.

Australia lists steps for eligible foreigners to get free 1 year eVisitor visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Australia eVisitor visa: What to prepare for application

To qualify, applicants must hold a valid passport from one of the countries listed as eligible for the eVisitor programme. Before submitting an application, the Department of Home Affairs urges applicants to verify that all personal details are accurate, including ensuring that their name matches the passport exactly and has not been autocorrected by their device, that the date of birth follows the dd/mm/yy format, and that the email address entered is correct. Errors in the application could lead to delays at the border or even a refusal of entry upon arrival.

Applicants who have a criminal conviction in any country are specifically advised not to use the eVisitor route and should instead apply for a Visitor visa under subclass 600. Those who choose to proceed with the eVisitor despite a conviction are required to fully declare all criminal conduct, answer all questions truthfully, and provide details of the offences and any penalties received. Authorities may also request a police certificate.

Any supporting documents not written in English must be translated before submission. Translators based in Australia must hold accreditation from the National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters, while those based outside Australia are not required to be formally accredited but must include their full name, contact details, and language qualifications on each translated document.

Australia eVisitor visa: What happens after applying

Once an application is submitted, the Department of Home Affairs will acknowledge receipt. Applicants who do not receive a confirmation email within 12 hours are advised to check their application status directly through ImmiAccount.

A key condition attached to the eVisitor is that applicants must be outside Australia when the visa is granted. Travel arrangements should not be made until written confirmation of approval has been received.

If the visa is approved, the written decision will include the visa grant number, the start date, and any conditions attached. Applicants are encouraged to keep a copy of this decision while travelling in Australia. If the application is refused, the department will communicate the reason in writing and advise whether the decision can be reviewed.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng