Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a 20-year-old co-pilot, texted her boyfriend six words that revealed the terrifying conditions inside the aircraft

Her stepfather disclosed the contents of the message she sent approximately 10 minutes before the Learjet 60 crashed in Greenacres, Florida, on November 1

Nathalia, who had over 1,300 hours of flying experience and earned her pilot's licence at 17, died alongside eight others in the crash

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a 20-year-old co-pilot aboard a Learjet 60, sent her boyfriend Justin a text message just minutes before the aircraft crashed in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, November 1.

Six words in that message to her boyfriend have since captured widespread attention online.

20-year-old co-pilot's last text to boyfriend surfaces after crash. Photo credit: Yahoo, The Times.

Source: UGC

According to her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, the text read:

"I've got turbulence, I've got ice."

Sent at approximately 12:40 pm, it arrived roughly 10 minutes before the jet plunged to the ground and exploded on impact, killing all nine people on board.

Nathalia's Final Moments in the Air

The Learjet had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was en route to the Bahamas when conditions aboard the aircraft rapidly deteriorated at cruising altitude of approximately 35,000 feet.

Air traffic control recordings captured the crew relaying reports of turbulence, ice accumulation and precipitation to controllers as the situation worsened.

The aircraft began losing altitude at an alarming rate, with the crew declaring an emergency. One recording captured a report that the jet was descending at 10,000 feet per minute.

Nathalia could also be heard on the recordings as the crew fought to regain control of the aircraft.

Dashcam footage from the ground captured the plane's final descent before the explosion on impact.

The force of the crash also prompted evacuations in a nearby residential community.

A Pilot Who Flew Before She Could Drive

Nathalia's aviation story was one that had already inspired many people before the crash.

She obtained her private pilot's licence in 2023 at just 17 years old, while still a senior at West Boca Raton Community High School in Florida.

At the time, she could fly a plane but had not yet learned to drive a car. In a 2023 interview with WPEC-TV, she spoke about people's reactions to that unusual fact.

"Some people think that it's weird that I can fly planes, but I can't drive a car. I think it's funny," she said.

Despite her young age, she had accumulated more than 1,300 hours of flight experience by the time of the crash. Her family said she had been working as a commercial pilot for roughly nine months.

She was qualified to fly the Learjet 60 but was not authorised to serve as pilot in command.

Her boyfriend, Justin, was also a licensed pilot, and the pair shared a deep passion for aviation. Nathalia would have turned 21 in January.

Pilot's last warning before crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Learjet carrying nine people crashed into a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, on Sunday, erupting into a massive fireball near a major road.

Air traffic control recordings captured the pilot declaring a mayday as the jet entered a steep dive, descending at 10,000 feet per minute beyond its design limits.

Source: Legit.ng