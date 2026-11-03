Anambra Governor Soludo revealed a close family bond with former governor Peter Obi during a BBC News Igbo interview on Monday

Soludo disclosed that his wife, Nonye, is the confirmation godmother of Obi's daughter, while Obi's wife is the godmother to one of his children

The governor said their political differences, particularly over who should lead Anambra State, had not damaged their personal relationship

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has publicly confirmed the depth of his personal ties to former governor Peter Obi, revealing that both families share godparent relationships that predate their recent political disagreement.

Speaking in an interview with BBC News Igbo on Monday, November 2, Soludo said Obi's wife is the godmother of one of his children, and that his own wife, Nonye, serves as the confirmation godmother of Obi's daughter. The disclosure sheds new light on a family bond that had become a subject of public speculation following a dispute between the two men in September.

Charles Soludo says the relationship with Peter Obi predates their political differences Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Soludo on his friendship with Peter Obi

Soludo described Obi as a close friend and was clear that no political difference had been enough to sever ties between their families. He said the two men disagreed over matters of politics, chiefly their contrasting positions on who should govern Anambra State, but that this had not changed how he regarded Obi personally.

The governor added that he did not hold Obi's political stance against him, framing their disagreement as the kind of difference that can exist between friends without damaging the underlying relationship.

The clarification comes months after their public spat drew attention to the nature of the two leaders' relationship. Soludo's comments appear intended to settle the question of whether their political rivalry had spilt over into their personal lives, with his answer being an emphatic no.

Obi vs Soludo in 2027 election

Peter Obi, who governed Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026.

On the other hand, Soludo has declared support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor is also leading the campaign of Tinubu in Anambra and he inaugurated the campaign council on Monday, November 2.

See Soludo's statement at the inauguration on X here:

Soludo, others endorse Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that four South-East governors gathered in Enugu on Saturday at an APC women's rally to make a joint political declaration ahead of 2027.

Governor Hope Uzodimma claimed Igbos had faced marginalisation for over 60 years but said Tinubu's presidency was opening a new era for the region.

This comes amid the move by a major contender for President Bola Tinubu, from the region, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: Legit.ng