The ADC Southwest leadership signed a joint statement alongside six state chairmen to address claims of internal divisions within the party

The leadership denied that a virtual meeting with Atiku Abubakar took place on September 5, 2026, calling reports of the meeting 'false and fabricated'

ADC Southwest said its September 4 Ibadan meeting focused on political strategy and grassroots mobilisation across six states

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Southwest has issued a formal statement rejecting reports of divisions within the party, reaffirming total support for presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former VP Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, receives renewed support from the party's Southwest leadership. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The statement was signed by Southwest national vice chairman Akin Omole and the chairmen of all six ADC states in the zone. It said:

"There is no rift, division or leadership crisis within ADC Southwest."

ADC Denies Virtual Meeting With Atiku

The leadership specifically denied circulating claims that a virtual meeting between the South-West leadership and Atiku took place on September 5, 2026. According to the statement, such reports were invented by political opponents seeking to undermine the party's cohesion.

"The ADC Southwest leadership categorically states that there was no virtual meeting with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on 5th September 2026. Any claim that such a meeting took place, or that it was held to resolve an alleged internal crisis, is false and fabricated," the statement read.

The party described the false reports as "a deliberate attempt by political opponents to sow discord."

ADC: What the Ibadan Meeting Was About

The statement also clarified the purpose of a meeting held in Ibadan on September 4, 2026, which had reportedly been the subject of speculation. Party leaders said the gathering was a routine strategic session focused on how to grow the party's structures across the South-West, covering grassroots mobilisation, voter engagement and organisational coordination.

"It was not a meeting against the presidential candidate, the national leadership or any individual within the party," the statement said.

The ADC Southwest expressed confidence in Atiku's leadership and said it remained committed to working with the National Working Committee, National Chairman Senator David Mark, and National Secretary Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. The statement also specifically praised Aregbesola's role in political coordination across the Southwest.

The leadership said its focus now is on delivering wins for ADC candidates at all levels, from the presidency down to state assembly seats, across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states.

"We are intensifying grassroots mobilisation, voter engagement, membership expansion and the consolidation of party structures," the statement added.

Atiku emerged as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections following the party's primary, with the National Executive Committee ratifying his candidacy at a meeting in Abuja on May 30, 2026.

2027: Analyst Predicts Atiku Will Win 9 Southern States

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a political analyst laid out a detailed forecast for the 2027 presidential election, predicting that Atiku will win at least nine states in southern Nigeria against both President Bola Tinubu and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Peter Obi.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, a political and social communication strategist and spokesperson of the New Democratic Frontiers, said the south will be the most fiercely contested region of the 2027 race, with three significant candidates all drawing from the same geographical zone.

Source: Legit.ng