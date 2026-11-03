Nollywood actor Yul Edochie weighed in on a question directed at married women about handling a hostile sister-in-law

His blunt counsel drew sharp online reactions, linking it to the ongoing feud between his second wife, Judy Austin and his aunt, Rita Edochie

Judy Austin filed a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit against Rita Edochie at the FCT High Court in Abuja in August 2026

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has walked into fresh online controversy after offering unsolicited relationship advice on X that quickly reminded the internet of the very domestic drama unfolding in his own household.

On November 2, 2026, a user on X posed a question to married women about sisters-in-law who dislike them.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie weighs in on how married women should handle difficult sisters-in-law, sparking online reactions. Photo: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The user asked:

"Married women to married women. Please how do you impress your sister in-law that don't like you?"

Yul Edochie, who is not a married woman, quoted the post and replied:

"Ignore her. You don't need her like for anything. Focus on impressing your husband."

The response was brief, but the reaction it triggered was anything but simple.

Judy Austin, Rita Edochie and the ₦1 billion lawsuit

The advice landed awkwardly given the very public feud between Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, and veteran actress Rita Edochie, who is the actor's aunt.

Rita has been a vocal critic of Judy Austin since Yul Edochie publicly acknowledged her as his second wife in 2022, while remaining married to his first wife, May Edochie.

Rita has consistently sided with May, describing Judy in critical terms on multiple occasions.

In August 2026, Judy Austin filed a ₦1 billion defamation suit against Rita Edochie at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, seeking damages, a retraction, a formal apology, and the removal of allegedly defamatory statements.

Rita hit back by questioning Judy's use of the name "Mrs Judith Yul Edochie" and demanded a marriage certificate, insisting that only May Edochie holds that title.

Both parties appeared in court in late September 2026, and the matter was subsequently adjourned.

Read Yul Edochie's advice to married women that left people talking in the X post below:

How fans reacted to Yul Edochie's post

The irony of Yul Edochie's counsel was not lost on social media users, who connected the dots between his general advice and the very real conflict in his own family.

@chinonso_anusionwu wrote:

"Odogwu you don add married woman to your title?"

@berryblaast_01 said:

"Now I know who told judy to ignore mummy Rita with law suit..yeye man 😒👩🏾‍🦯"

@onyinyegod1_ asked:

"Is he married woman? 😂😂"

@queen__chioma commented:

"Yul don turn married woman because of clout😂😂😂 isn't the question directed to married women?"

@angie__may27 noted:

"Na only for marriage and polygamy talk dem dey see Yul Have you guys noticed? Judy he say make you ignore mama Rita and focus on impressing him"

@just_eat_farms observed:

"Married woman to married woman, a full grown man responded."

@joyce_kingsley_iweru01 added:

"No be small work Judy don sign o🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Yul Edochie advises women to prioritise their husbands over difficult relatives, drawing reactions amid the ongoing Judy Austin and Rita Edochie controversy. Photo: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie faces backlash over estranged wife May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife, Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner, May Edochie, alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng