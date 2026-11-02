The New Zealand government published the official cost of an adult passport, valid for 10 years, and the fee applies in 2026

It is noteworthy that only New Zealand citizens can apply, and those born abroad may need to register citizenship before applying

Applicants can apply online for a first passport, renewal, replacement, or to update their name and gender details

The New Zealand government has confirmed that an adult passport costs NZD 247 (roughly ₦230,000) in 2026, with the 10-year document available to applicants aged 16 and above.

The details were published on the official New Zealand government website, which also outlines who qualifies to apply and what the online process covers.

New Zealand reveals how much applicants must pay for a 10-year passport. Photo credit: Apsimo1, Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for a New Zealand passport?

Only New Zealand citizens are eligible to hold a New Zealand passport. For those born outside the country, citizenship may be granted by descent.

However, anyone in this category who has not yet registered their citizenship must complete that process first before they can apply for a passport.

Child passports are available to those under 16 and remain valid for five years, compared to the 10-year validity period for adult documents.

New Zealand: What the online application covers

The New Zealand government allows applicants to handle several passport-related requests entirely online.

These include applying for a first-ever passport, renewing or replacing a current or expired one, updating a name or gender marker in an existing passport, and replacing a document that has been lost, stolen, or damaged.

The government has not listed separate fees for child passports or replacement documents on the same page, but directs all applicants to the online portal to begin the process.

Legit.ng reported that New Zealand published its passport application guidelines for new citizens to follow.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand shared four categories of people eligible for citizenship in special cases.

Things to declare when seeking New Zealand citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand highlighted things that applicants must declare when seeking New Zealand citizenship.

The country's citizenship authorities require applicants to be upfront about a wide range of personal history, and failure to do so could affect the outcome of an application.

Applicants are required to declare any criminal convictions on their record.

Source: Legit.ng