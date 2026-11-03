Canada's Government raised passport and travel document fees this year, citing inflation and service delivery costs

The 10-year adult passport fee for Canadians living in Canada increased from $160 to $163.50, while those abroad now pay $266.25

The fees will continue to adjust annually under the Service Fees Act, meaning applicants could face further increases in future

The Government of Canada raised passport and travel document fees on March 31, 2026, with the new charges now applying to all applications received on or after that date.

The changes, announced on the official Government of Canada website, affect a wide range of travel documents.

Canada announces updated fee for 10-year passport. Photo credit: iPolitics, SOPA Images/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The fee for a 10-year adult passport for Canadians living within Canada rose from CAD $160 to CAD $163.50.

For Canadians residing outside Canada, the same passport now costs CAD $266.25, up from CAD $260.

Full Breakdown of New Canadian Passport Fees

The 5-year adult passport for those living in Canada increased from CAD $120 to CAD $122.50, while Canadians abroad applying for the same document will now pay CAD $194.25 instead of CAD $190.

Child passports, which carry a 5-year validity, went up from CAD $57 to CAD $58.50 for residents and from CAD $100 to CAD $102.50 for those outside Canada.

Several other travel documents also saw price adjustments. The adult certificate of identity and the adult refugee travel document now cost CAD $266.25 and CAD $122.50 respectively.

Urgent pickup fees climbed from CAD $110 to CAD $125.75, and weekend or statutory holiday service saw the steepest jump, rising from CAD $335 to CAD $383.50.

Temporary and interim passport fees also increased, with the latter now priced at CAD $150.75.

Why Canada Raised Its Passport Fees

The government cited inflation and the cost of delivering passport services as the primary reasons behind the increase. Under the Service Fees Act, these fees are set to be reviewed and adjusted annually, meaning applicants should expect further changes in subsequent years.

For those submitting applications by post, the government noted that the applicable fee is determined by the date the application is received, not the date it is mailed.

Applicants who sent in their forms before 31 March 2026 but whose documents arrived after that date may need to top up the difference, depending on when the application landed with the office.

Canada lists offence that may get foreign spouses deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada flagged marriage fraud as the key risk that could cost a foreign spouse their permanent resident status.

Sponsored spouses found to have entered non-genuine relationships face misrepresentation charges and possible removal from Canada.

Source: Legit.ng