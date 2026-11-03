FG opens Batch C TVET applications, offering free vocational training and a ₦30,000 monthly stipend to eligible Nigerians

Applicants can choose six-month or one-year training in trades including solar installation, plumbing, fashion design and automobile repairs

Applications are free through the official TVET portal; no deadline was announced, so applicants should watch for updates

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking to acquire practical skills and improve their chances of employment have another opportunity as the Federal Government opens applications for Batch C (Cohort 3) of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative.

The programme, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, offers eligible participants free vocational training alongside a monthly stipend of ₦30,000 throughout their training period.

FG launches TVET Batch, Nigerians to get N30,000 monthly. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

Designed to tackle unemployment and Nigeria's widening skills gap, the initiative provides opportunities for young people, school leavers and aspiring entrepreneurs to acquire marketable skills without paying tuition fees.

Training will take place at accredited technical colleges, government institutions and registered private vocational centres nationwide.

FG introduces two vocational training pathways

The initiative offers two training options tailored to applicants' educational backgrounds and career ambitions.

The Short-Term Certificate (STC) programme lasts six months and targets beginners, school leavers and individuals without formal educational qualifications.

The Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI) programme runs for one year and caters to applicants with previous educational qualifications, informal training or relevant vocational experience.

Both pathways combine practical instruction with skills development to prepare participants for employment or entrepreneurship.

Available skills Nigerians can learn

Applicants can choose from several vocational and technical fields based on their interests and available training centres.

These include electrical installation, welding and fabrication, solar panel installation, plumbing, automobile repairs, fashion design, hospitality, digital media production, beauty therapy and livestock farming.

Additional courses may be listed on the official application portal.

Participants will receive a ₦30,000 monthly stipend

Beyond free training, successful applicants are expected to receive a monthly allowance of ₦30,000 to support their participation.

Participants may also obtain recognised certificates upon completing their programmes.

According to the programme's outlined benefits, graduates could receive starter packs to establish small businesses, while some may qualify for business financing opportunities.

However, starter packs, loans and employment opportunities should not be interpreted as automatic entitlements for every participant.

Eligibility requirements for TVET applicants

Applicants seeking admission into the six-month STC programme must provide a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

No formal educational qualification is required.

For the one-year VEI programme, applicants must possess at least one recognised qualification, including a First School Leaving Certificate, Recognition of Prior Learning or certification from an approved non-formal education programme.

Applicants must also satisfy any additional requirements specified during registration.

How Nigerians can apply online

Interested applicants can complete their registration through the official Federal Government TVET portal.

The application process involves the following steps:

Visit tvet.education.gov.ng/signup. Create an account using the required personal information. Select either the STC or VEI training pathway. Complete the application form accurately. Upload the necessary supporting documents. Choose a preferred vocational trade and accredited training centre. Review the application before submitting it.

Applicants should ensure their NIN, BVN and other submitted details are accurate to avoid registration difficulties.

FG opens application for Batch C TVET programme, participants to get N30,000 monthly stipend. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

TVET application deadline and important information

An application deadline was not specified in the information announcing Batch C.

Prospective participants are therefore advised to monitor the official portal for updates on registration deadlines, available training centres and selection procedures.

Registration and training are free, and applicants should avoid individuals demanding payment for guaranteed admission.

Official application portal: https://www.tvet.education.gov.ng/signup

FG unveils N50,000 monthly cash payments

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has rolled out a monthly cash relief scheme that will pay N50,000 directly to selected vulnerable households across Nigeria, as part of efforts to cushion the effects of rising prices on low-income families.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, announced the scheme in a statement issued on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng