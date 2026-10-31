Portugal's regulated work migration protocol has processed 8,435 visa requests across 40 consulates since its launch

Agriculture and construction emerged as the two dominant sectors driving demand under the fast-track visa programme

Minister António Leitão Amaro revealed that the country has also issued half a million residence cards as part of its broader migration reform

Portugal has issued 5,883 work visas to foreign nationals under a regulated migration protocol that allows workers to secure permits from their home countries, with agriculture and construction emerging as the two sectors driving the bulk of demand.

Minister of the Presidency António Leitão Amaro disclosed the figures on 27 May 2026 during a hearing at the Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees Commission in Parliament, where he assessed the progress of the country's Migration Action Plan.

Portugal issues almost 6,000 fast-track visas to foreign workers. Photo credit: Alexander Spatari/ Getty Images, Antonio Jose Seguro.

Source: UGC

Agriculture and Construction Lead the Way

Of the nearly 6,000 visas granted across 40 consulates, approximately 3,000 went to workers in the agriculture sector, while 1,179 were issued to construction workers, two industries the minister described as being in significant need of manpower.

A total of 8,435 visa requests have been submitted under the protocol since its introduction.

The programme works by allowing companies to fast-track work permit applications for prospective employees still in their country of origin, using Portugal's diplomatic network abroad to process the paperwork.

Leitão Amaro noted that corporate uptake of the scheme has grown steadily, with the share of monthly requests rising from 20% to 30%.

Portugal's Broader Migration Reform

The visa figures form part of a wider immigration overhaul that the minister described as a "structural and profound reform."

Two years into its implementation, he told Parliament that the Migration Action Plan has reached 75% completion, with half a million residence cards issued during that period.

Leitão Amaro framed the achievement against a backdrop of tightening attitudes across Europe, arguing that Portugal had demonstrated a middle path was achievable.

"I believe we showed that moderation is possible and it is happening in Portugal with results," he said.

On the question of residence documentation, the minister was direct about its significance beyond paperwork: "When we grant papers, we grant dignity."

He acknowledged that the country had previously operated without adequate immigration controls, but stressed the response was never to seal borders.

The goal, he said, was to establish "orderly and regular" entry flows rather than restrict movement altogether.

Looking ahead, Leitão Amaro identified integration as the next major challenge, pointing out that processing arrivals efficiently is only the first step, supporting newcomers once they are in the country remains equally important work.

Portugal publishes guidance on bilateral agreements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's Ministry of Home Affairs published a full list of countries it holds bilateral agreements with, covering more than 70 nations worldwide.

The list includes countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with several African nations among those named.

Source: Legit.ng