Alhaji Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku, unveiled a nationwide mobilisation plan for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

The Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation plans a two-million-man march across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, starting from Abuja

Abubakar also announced a transportation support initiative involving ten luxury buses, beginning in the FCT before expanding nationwide

Alhaji Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Friday announced a sweeping mobilisation campaign to back President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, unveiling his plans at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports Atiku's son resigned from the PDP to join the APC and support President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid.

Atiku's calls his decision to support Tinubu's 2027 re-election personal. Photo credit: @tudunwada_mi

Source: Twitter

Abubakar is the founder and chairman of the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation (HBTO), a political mobilisation platform he said was built to coordinate grassroots support for the Tinubu administration across the country.

HBTO's 2-million-man march plan

At the heart of the announcement was a plan to organise a two-million-man mobilisation march across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, starting from Abuja.

Abubakar said the group's immediate focus would be on the Federal Capital Territory, where it plans to work alongside the FCT Minister to help deliver the zone for Tinubu in the next general election.

"We are also working in alignment with the FCT minister's political objective of delivering both the FCT and Rivers for President Tinubu in the forthcoming election," Abubakar said.

He added that HBTO was preparing for a major mobilisation exercise in Rivers State in the first week of November.

Beyond rallies and marches, Abubakar said the organisation would introduce a transportation support initiative involving the initial provision of ten luxury buses.

The buses, he explained, are meant to ease commuting difficulties for ordinary Nigerians and show that political support must produce real results, not just public statements.

"We intend to commence this programme in the FCT before progressively expanding the initiative to other parts of the federation," he said.

Why Atiku's son Is backing Tinubu

Abubakar was direct about the fact that his political choice puts him at odds with his father, who has been a consistent critic of the Tinubu administration. He described his decision to found and lead HBTO as a personal one, made freely and without apology.

"I hold no reservations about the right of others to their differing political opinions, just as I expect my own convictions to be respected," he said.

He acknowledged that Tinubu's economic reforms had created hardship for many Nigerians but argued that the long-term goals of those reforms justified continued support.

"Our political direction is informed by our assessment of the reforms and policy interventions undertaken by President Tinubu since assuming office. We acknowledge that the reforms have come with difficult adjustments for Nigerians."

Abubakar added that the administration had introduced measures aimed at fixing deep structural problems in the economy.

He said HBTO's goal was to build a disciplined grassroots network with a presence in all geopolitical zones, engage community stakeholders and communicate government policies directly to citizens ahead of the 2027 elections.

2027 election: ‘Why Atiku’s son dumped father for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku's son joined the APC, in a political alignment Barau Jibrin described as "courageous".

The deputy senate president hailed Abba for his decision to join the ruling party, saying it is ideologically driven.

Already, Abba renamed the political group, Atiku Haske Organisation, to Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his father's arch-rival.

'Tinubu must go' campaign in the north dismissed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Atiku Bagudu Grassroots Network for Tinubu 2027 called out what it described as an exaggerated anti-Tinubu narrative spreading across Northern Nigeria.

The group's spokesperson, Hon. Ali Oriri, pointed to infrastructure delivery, security gains and economic reforms as evidence of growing northern support for Tinubu.

The network announced plans to intensify town-hall meetings and community outreaches across northern states ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng