CLOVIS, founded in Ibadan by Nigerian entrepreneur Louis Akorede Awode in 2014, has relaunched with a new identity and The Renaissance Collection

The fashion label, formerly known as ClovisCasuals, has moved its headquarters to Atlanta while retaining its Nigerian heritage and customer base

Through its Clothe A Child initiative, the brand and Louis Awode Foundation have supported more than 3,000 people across West Africa

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Nigerian entrepreneur Louis Akorede Awode has relaunched his fashion brand, CLOVIS, after a five-year break, introducing a new identity and a collection aimed at connecting African heritage with contemporary global fashion.

The fashion house, formerly known as ClovisCasuals, announced its return with a new headquarters in Atlanta, United States, while maintaining its roots in Nigeria.

Nigerian entrepreneur Louis Akorede Awode is taking his African-inspired fashion brand from Ibadan to Atlanta. Photo: WWD / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The relaunch also features its first comeback collection, The Renaissance Collection, and a refreshed brand philosophy built around the tagline "Made For You".

According to the company, the new identity combines a geometric emblem with bold typography to communicate modern elegance, precision and customer-focused craftsmanship.

Awode, founder and creative director of CLOVIS, said the relaunch reflects the company's ambition to build a lasting fashion business while maintaining its commitment to cultural identity and community development.

He said:

"Our mission has always been to prioritise personal connection, cultural pride and quality craftsmanship."

He added that the five-year break provided an opportunity to strengthen the business foundation and develop a strategy for international expansion.

From Ibadan to the international fashion market

CLOVIS began operations in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 2014 with N15,000 and a single sewing machine.

The company gradually expanded into Lagos and reportedly sold more than 20,000 pieces, building a following among Nigerian entertainment personalities.

Its previous clients included musicians Asake and Olamide, as well as media personalities Yhemolee, Laycon and Abayomi Alvin.

The brand also gained recognition in international publications as it expanded its presence beyond Nigeria.

During the five-year pause, Awode pursued further education, earning a master's degree in International Business and Marketing in Scotland. He is currently undertaking a STEM-designated Master of Business Administration programme in the United States.

The company said the experience helped strengthen its business strategy, operational structure and capacity for international growth.

CLOVIS describes its fashion philosophy as Tradurban, an approach that combines West African cultural heritage with contemporary urban fashion and understated luxury.

New collection combines African heritage with modern fashion

The Renaissance Collection introduces three product categories designed to showcase the brand's approach to African-inspired contemporary clothing.

The Lagos Loom line reinterprets traditional West African fabrics, including Aso-Oke, through modern designs. Its pieces include the Denim Fringe Jacket, Ochre Set and Denim Stripe Set.

The Afroform collection features geometric prints and tailored streetwear influenced by traditional African motifs.

Meanwhile, City-Graphics explores the migration and cultural connections between Ibadan, Lagos and Atlanta, the three cities that have shaped the brand's journey.

Fashion brand expands social impact initiatives

Beyond its commercial operations, CLOVIS said community empowerment remains a central part of its business model through its Clothe A Child initiative, operated in partnership with the Louis Awode Foundation.

The foundation recently organised an outreach programme across four public schools in Ogun State, reaching approximately 1,800 students and more than 70 teachers.

The intervention included the distribution of new clothes, school bags and educational materials.

Fashion entrepreneur launches global comeback after studying in Scotland and US Photo: Pinterest

Source: Facebook

It also organised a student empowerment programme focused on digital skills development and mentorship, which was completed by 460 students.

According to the organisation, its combined development initiatives have reached more than 3,000 people.

Awode said the initiative reflects the brand's belief that fashion should contribute to social development beyond selling clothing.

The Renaissance Collection is now available online, with the company targeting customers in Nigeria, Atlanta, London and other parts of the African diaspora.

CLOVIS said its new brand identity has taken effect across its digital platforms, packaging and community initiatives.

Source: Legit.ng