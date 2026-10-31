Victor Osimhen scored his ninth Super Lig goal of the season in Galatasaray's 4-0 away win over Konyaspor on Friday, October 30

The Nigerian striker became a father for the second time just hours before the match, welcoming a daughter named Liora Audrey with his partner Stefanie Kim Ladewig

Osimhen skipped his trademark celebration after scoring and instead dedicated the goal to his newborn daughter in a touching moment

Victor Osimhen turned one of the most personal days of his life into a memorable night on the pitch, scoring for Galatasaray just hours after the birth of his second child in a 4-0 Super Lig demolition of Konyaspor away from home on Friday, October 30.

The Super Eagles striker and his partner, Stefanie Kim Ladewig, welcomed their daughter, Liora Audrey, on Thursday.

Victor Osimhen scored for Galatasaray less than 24 hours after becoming a father for the second time, dedicating the goal to his newborn daughter, Liora. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray confirmed the news through their official social media channels, with congratulations flowing in from supporters and media outlets across Nigeria and Turkey.

The couple's first daughter, Hailey True, was born in 2020.

Osimhen dedicates goal to newborn Liora

Osimhen put the Turkish champions ahead in the 12th minute, but what made the moment stand out was what came after the ball hit the net.

Rather than performing his well-known goal celebration, the Nigerian forward paused and dedicated the strike to his newborn daughter, Liora Audrey, born less than 24 hours earlier, as seen in a trending video on X.

Osimhen came to the Konya away game, scored a goal, and made the initial of his newborn daughter's name in a new celebration dedicated to his newborn.

It was a rare and deeply personal gesture from the former Napoli striker, who has become one of the most recognisable figures in European football.

The goal was Osimhen's ninth in the Super Lig this season, moving him clear at the top of the Turkish top-flight scoring charts and reinforcing his status as the division's most lethal forward.

Galatasaray cruise to comfortable victory

Osimhen's opener set the tone for a dominant performance from the Istanbul club.

Yunus Akgün, Aleksey Batrakov, and Rafael Leao all added further goals to round off a convincing night for Galatasaray, who left Konya with a clean sheet and three points.

The result strengthened Galatasaray's position in the Super Lig as the reigning champions continue to build momentum in the 2024/25 season.

Osimhen offers penalty to Rafael Leao

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s kind gesture during Galatasaray’s 4-0 win over Konyaspor, when he gave Rafael Leao the chance to score his first goal for the club.

Osimhen had already found the net, but stepped aside from the penalty spot to help his teammate end his goal drought. Leao later thanked him, saying he knew how much the moment meant.

Source: Legit.ng