Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced a multiple entry visa available to three specific categories of organisations seeking workers in rare professions

The visa is initially issued for one month and can be extended to a maximum of six months for qualifying applicants

Government entities, semi-government organisations, and private companies are the three categories eligible to apply for the visa

Qatar has outlined three specific categories of organisations that qualify for a multiple entry visa lasting up to six months, according to information published by the country's Ministry of Interior.

The visa, described as a Multiple Entry Visa, is directed at employers rather than individual travellers.

Qatar announces eligibility for multiple entry visa. Photo credit: Al Jazeera.

Source: UGC

It is designed to facilitate the entry of expatriate workers employed in rare or specialised professions, with the Qatar Ministry of Interior confirming that eligibility is limited to government entities, semi-government organisations, and private companies and establishments.

How Qatar's Multiple Entry Visa Works

The visa is initially granted for a period of one month. Qualifying organisations can then apply to extend it, with the maximum permissible duration set at six months.

The arrangement is intended to give eligible employers flexibility when bringing in workers whose skills are considered uncommon or in limited supply within Qatar.

The policy targets a specific labour market need, focusing on professions that are not readily available locally.

By restricting access to three defined categories of organisations, Qatar's Ministry of Interior appears to be maintaining a structured and regulated approach to issuing these visas, ensuring that the pathway is used for its intended purpose rather than as a general work visa route.

What This Means for African Workers

For Africans with specialist skills, particularly in sectors such as engineering, healthcare, technology, or other technical fields, this visa category could represent a viable route into Qatar's job market, provided their prospective employer falls within one of the three eligible categories.

The key condition is that the visa must be sponsored and applied for by the organisation, not by the individual worker themselves.

Workers interested in this pathway would need to secure employment with a qualifying government body, semi-government organisation, or registered private company in Qatar before any visa application can be initiated on their behalf.

Qatar publishes guidance on visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced a free visa-on-arrival programme covering citizens of 43 countries, valid for up to 90 days with no extension.

South Africa is the only African nation on the list of eligible countries, alongside European, South American, and Asian nations.

Source: Legit.ng