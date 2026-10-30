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Covenant University Releases Newly Approved School Fees for 2026/2027 Academic Session
Education

Covenant University Releases Newly Approved School Fees for 2026/2027 Academic Session

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Covenant University published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering all colleges and programmes
  • Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fee at ₦4,639,405 for Nigerian students, while Law and Nursing Science also rank among the most expensive
  • The fees cover tuition, accommodation, examinations, ICT access, medical registration, and over 10 other services bundled into one payment

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The fee schedule covers Nigerian students, international students, and foreign students, with each category attracting different rates.

Across all programmes, the fees bundle together tuition, accommodation, examinations, laboratory use, ICT facility access, identity cards, medical registration, utilities, field trips, college dues, sport, and matriculation, among other services.

The approved Covenant University fees cover tuition, accommodation, examinations, ICT access, medical registration
Covenant University school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session show Medicine and Surgery as the most expensive programme. Credit: CovenantUni
Source: UGC

Approved school fees for 2026/2027 academic session

  1. English (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
  2. International Relations (CLDS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
  3. Policy and Strategic Studies (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
  4. Political Science (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
  5. Psychology (CLDS) - ₦1,884,563 | International: $7,805 | Foreign: $2,500
  6. Accounting (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
  7. Business Administration (CMSS) - ₦1,815,563 | International: $7,655 | Foreign: $2,500
  8. Economics (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
  9. Finance (CMSS) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $2,500
  10. Finance (Technology) (CMSS) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $2,500
  11. Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management (CMSS) - ₦1,713,891 | International: $6,920 | Foreign: $2,500
  12. Marketing (CMSS) - ₦1,713,891 | International: $6,920 | Foreign: $2,500
  13. Mass Communication (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
  14. Sociology (CMSS) - ₦1,742,940 | International: $7,455 | Foreign: $2,500
  15. Engineering Courses (Chemical, Civil, Computer, ICT, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical & Petroleum) (CoE) - ₦2,159,280 | International: $9,005 | Foreign: $2,500
  16. Mechatronics Engineering (CoE) - ₦2,159,280 | International: $9,005 | Foreign: $3,500
  17. Architecture (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
  18. Biochemistry (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500
  19. Biology (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500
  20. Building (CST) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $8,881 | Foreign: $2,500
  21. Chemistry (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
  22. Computer Science (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
  23. Estate Management (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
  24. Industrial Chemistry (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
  25. Industrial Mathematics (CST) - ₦1,897,845 | International: $7,855 | Foreign: $2,500
  26. Industrial Physics (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
  27. Management Information Systems (CST) - ₦1,884,563 | International: $7,805 | Foreign: $2,500
  28. Microbiology (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500
  29. Physics (CST) - ₦1,897,845 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
  30. Quantity Surveying (CST) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $3,500
  31. Law (LAW) - ₦2,872,474 | International: $9,500 | Foreign: $4,250
  32. Anatomy (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500
  33. Medicine and Surgery (CHS) - ₦4,639,405 | International: $10,850 | Foreign: $5,500
  34. Medical Laboratory Science (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500
  35. Nursing Science (CHS) - ₦2,509,945 | International: $9,500 | Foreign: $4,250
  36. Physiology (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500

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All fees covered are:

  1. Tuition
  2. Examination
  3. Accommodation
  4. TMC Sport
  5. Laboratories
  6. College Dues
  7. Medical Registration
  8. Field Trips
  9. ICT Facility Access
  10. Identity Card
  11. EDS Practical
  12. Utilities
  13. Matriculation

See the full apporved list here.

24 items not allowed at Covenant University

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions, has a strict code of conduct that extends beyond academics. To maintain discipline and a focused learning environment, the university enforces a list of prohibited items that students are not allowed to bring onto campus in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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