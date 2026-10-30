Covenant University Releases Newly Approved School Fees for 2026/2027 Academic Session
- Covenant University published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering all colleges and programmes
- Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fee at ₦4,639,405 for Nigerian students, while Law and Nursing Science also rank among the most expensive
- The fees cover tuition, accommodation, examinations, ICT access, medical registration, and over 10 other services bundled into one payment
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The fee schedule covers Nigerian students, international students, and foreign students, with each category attracting different rates.
Across all programmes, the fees bundle together tuition, accommodation, examinations, laboratory use, ICT facility access, identity cards, medical registration, utilities, field trips, college dues, sport, and matriculation, among other services.
Approved school fees for 2026/2027 academic session
- English (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
- International Relations (CLDS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
- Policy and Strategic Studies (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
- Political Science (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
- Psychology (CLDS) - ₦1,884,563 | International: $7,805 | Foreign: $2,500
- Accounting (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
- Business Administration (CMSS) - ₦1,815,563 | International: $7,655 | Foreign: $2,500
- Economics (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
- Finance (CMSS) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $2,500
- Finance (Technology) (CMSS) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $2,500
- Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management (CMSS) - ₦1,713,891 | International: $6,920 | Foreign: $2,500
- Marketing (CMSS) - ₦1,713,891 | International: $6,920 | Foreign: $2,500
- Mass Communication (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
- Sociology (CMSS) - ₦1,742,940 | International: $7,455 | Foreign: $2,500
- Engineering Courses (Chemical, Civil, Computer, ICT, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical & Petroleum) (CoE) - ₦2,159,280 | International: $9,005 | Foreign: $2,500
- Mechatronics Engineering (CoE) - ₦2,159,280 | International: $9,005 | Foreign: $3,500
- Architecture (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
- Biochemistry (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500
- Biology (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500
- Building (CST) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $8,881 | Foreign: $2,500
- Chemistry (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
- Computer Science (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
- Estate Management (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
- Industrial Chemistry (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500
- Industrial Mathematics (CST) - ₦1,897,845 | International: $7,855 | Foreign: $2,500
- Industrial Physics (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
- Management Information Systems (CST) - ₦1,884,563 | International: $7,805 | Foreign: $2,500
- Microbiology (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500
- Physics (CST) - ₦1,897,845 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500
- Quantity Surveying (CST) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $3,500
- Law (LAW) - ₦2,872,474 | International: $9,500 | Foreign: $4,250
- Anatomy (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500
- Medicine and Surgery (CHS) - ₦4,639,405 | International: $10,850 | Foreign: $5,500
- Medical Laboratory Science (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500
- Nursing Science (CHS) - ₦2,509,945 | International: $9,500 | Foreign: $4,250
- Physiology (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500
All fees covered are:
- Tuition
- Examination
- Accommodation
- TMC Sport
- Laboratories
- College Dues
- Medical Registration
- Field Trips
- ICT Facility Access
- Identity Card
- EDS Practical
- Utilities
- Matriculation
See the full apporved list here.
24 items not allowed at Covenant University
Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions, has a strict code of conduct that extends beyond academics. To maintain discipline and a focused learning environment, the university enforces a list of prohibited items that students are not allowed to bring onto campus in 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.