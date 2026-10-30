Covenant University published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering all colleges and programmes

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fee at ₦4,639,405 for Nigerian students, while Law and Nursing Science also rank among the most expensive

The fees cover tuition, accommodation, examinations, ICT access, medical registration, and over 10 other services bundled into one payment

The fee schedule covers Nigerian students, international students, and foreign students, with each category attracting different rates.

Across all programmes, the fees bundle together tuition, accommodation, examinations, laboratory use, ICT facility access, identity cards, medical registration, utilities, field trips, college dues, sport, and matriculation, among other services.

Covenant University school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session show Medicine and Surgery as the most expensive programme. Credit: CovenantUni

Source: UGC

Approved school fees for 2026/2027 academic session

English (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500 International Relations (CLDS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500 Policy and Strategic Studies (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500 Political Science (CLDS) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500 Psychology (CLDS) - ₦1,884,563 | International: $7,805 | Foreign: $2,500 Accounting (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500 Business Administration (CMSS) - ₦1,815,563 | International: $7,655 | Foreign: $2,500 Economics (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500 Finance (CMSS) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $2,500 Finance (Technology) (CMSS) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $2,500 Industrial Relations & Human Resource Management (CMSS) - ₦1,713,891 | International: $6,920 | Foreign: $2,500 Marketing (CMSS) - ₦1,713,891 | International: $6,920 | Foreign: $2,500 Mass Communication (CMSS) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500 Sociology (CMSS) - ₦1,742,940 | International: $7,455 | Foreign: $2,500 Engineering Courses (Chemical, Civil, Computer, ICT, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical & Petroleum) (CoE) - ₦2,159,280 | International: $9,005 | Foreign: $2,500 Mechatronics Engineering (CoE) - ₦2,159,280 | International: $9,005 | Foreign: $3,500 Architecture (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500 Biochemistry (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500 Biology (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500 Building (CST) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $8,881 | Foreign: $2,500 Chemistry (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500 Computer Science (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500 Estate Management (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500 Industrial Chemistry (CST) - ₦1,733,798 | International: $7,401 | Foreign: $2,500 Industrial Mathematics (CST) - ₦1,897,845 | International: $7,855 | Foreign: $2,500 Industrial Physics (CST) - ₦1,959,945 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500 Management Information Systems (CST) - ₦1,884,563 | International: $7,805 | Foreign: $2,500 Microbiology (CST) - ₦1,821,931 | International: $7,705 | Foreign: $2,500 Physics (CST) - ₦1,897,845 | International: $8,595 | Foreign: $2,500 Quantity Surveying (CST) - ₦1,809,180 | International: $7,605 | Foreign: $3,500 Law (LAW) - ₦2,872,474 | International: $9,500 | Foreign: $4,250 Anatomy (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500 Medicine and Surgery (CHS) - ₦4,639,405 | International: $10,850 | Foreign: $5,500 Medical Laboratory Science (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500 Nursing Science (CHS) - ₦2,509,945 | International: $9,500 | Foreign: $4,250 Physiology (CHS) - ₦1,900,005 | International: $8,500 | Foreign: $3,500

All fees covered are:

Tuition Examination Accommodation TMC Sport Laboratories College Dues Medical Registration Field Trips ICT Facility Access Identity Card EDS Practical Utilities Matriculation

See the full apporved list here.

24 items not allowed at Covenant University

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions, has a strict code of conduct that extends beyond academics. To maintain discipline and a focused learning environment, the university enforces a list of prohibited items that students are not allowed to bring onto campus in 2026.

Source: Legit.ng